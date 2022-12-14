‘Survivor’ Season 43 Finale Date, Time, and How to Watch

CBS’s Survivor Season 43 shows the fast-paced 26-day gameplay at its finest. There have been idols, secret advantages, and incredible blindsides thus far. Now, fans are gearing up for the finale with only a few competitors left in the game. Here’s what to know about the Survivor Season 43 finale date and time and how to watch.

[Spoiler alert: Survivor Season 43 spoilers ahead regarding who heads into the finale.]

Cody Assenmacher, Owen Knight, Jesse Lopez, Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Karla Cruz Godoy | CBS

The ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale date and time

The Survivor Season 43 finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s been a long, winding road for the Survivor Season 43 cast members. A double elimination took place on Nov. 16, and three of the final eight castaways had immunity during the episode that aired on Nov. 30. The episode before the finale that aired on Dec. 7, 2022, featured an incredible blindside that sent Cody Assenmacher to the jury.

Fans couldn’t believe the blindside that Jesse Lopez pulled on Cody right before the finale. Cody and Jesse were each other’s closest allies in the game, and many viewers assumed the two cast members would ride to the end with each other. Unfortunately for Cody, Jesse assumed he wouldn’t be able to beat him if they were side by side in front of the jury. Jesse convinced Cody to give him the idol by lying to Cody and saying that he believed Karla Godoy had a Knowledge Is Power advantage. Jesse then played Cody’s idol during Tribal Council and gathered enough votes to get Cody out of the game.

“And that was probably the maddest I’ve ever been, because when he gave the idol to Jeff, my idol, he came back and he fist-bumps Owen,” Cody told Entertainment Weekly. “And they both smile and laugh, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s dirty, bro. Don’t do that.’ I have never been that mad in my life. I just got betrayed. That was tough.”

How to watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale

What a tribal council!⚡️ We’ll see you all next week for the 2 hour season finale! Now catch the Season 34 finale of the @AmazingRaceCBS starting NOW!? pic.twitter.com/nwCRSquzCp — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 8, 2022

Fans won’t want to miss the finale after Jesse’s incredible move to get Cody out of the game. So, how can fans watch the Survivor Season 43 season finale?

Those with cable can watch the finale on CBS. Viewers without cable can also watch the finale live with Paramount+. Paramount+’s premium subscription allows viewers to live stream their local CBS station, and there’s a free trial for new subscribers. Additionally, Paramount+ has all current episodes of Survivor Season 43 available to stream.

Other streaming options include Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. All of these options also have free trials.

Only 5 competitors are heading into the final episode

Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark | CBS

The Survivor Season 43 finale includes everything after Cody gets blindsided. This will include at least one more night at Tribal Council, a fire-making competition, and the jury’s questions. In the final, fans can root for Jesse, Karla, Cassidy, Owen, or Gabler, but only one of them will leave with the $1 million prize.

After season 43, Survivor Season 44 picks right back up on March 1, 2023. Fans will get to see host Jeff Probst a whole new group of castaways for another exciting 26-day season.

