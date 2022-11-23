‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: 1 Scene Might Foreshadow Karla and Cassidy’s Fate

Only three women remain in Survivor Season 43, and given that they’re going up against five men, the odds are stacked against them. Fans have criticized this season for its unfairness toward the female castaways and don’t believe the three women left have a chance to win. And a scene that potentially contains Survivor Season 43 spoilers might have predicted Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark’s downfall in the game.

[Spoiler alert: This article may include spoilers from Survivor Season 43 on CBS.]

Ryan Medrano, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Karla and Cassidy are still in the running to win ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Survivor Season 43 Episode 9 featured two Tribal Councils where the castaways voted out two men — James Jones and Ryan Medrano. So, the three women left in the game — Karla, Cassidy, and Noelle Lambert — still have a fighting chance to win.

Karla and Cassidy started on the Coco tribe alongside James, Ryan, Geo Bustamante, and Lindsay Carmine. And after the previous episode, they are the only two Coco players that remain in Survivor Season 43.

Karla and Cassidy have been working together since the beginning. They had an alliance with Lindsay that came crashing down after she became paranoid. And although Karla has aligned herself with others, she has always stayed loyal to Cassidy. We don’t expect this to change in upcoming episodes, but we wonder if their closeness will be their downfall.

A scene might have spoiled Karla and Cassidy’s future

One fan started a Reddit thread on the Survivor spoilers page to share a theory they have about Karla and Cassidy in season 43. They posted screenshots of a scene from episode 8 featuring Karla and Cassidy. Cassidy wondered why anyone would want to take “big, strong guys to the end.” She added, “I just don’t know how great of a strategy that is. That’s not gonna win you the million.”

The Reddit user speculated that this scene foreshadowed “Cassidy or Karla as the losing finalist.”

A fan commented, “I think Cassidy is getting the Victoria Baamonde/Lindsay Dolashewich treatment and is the first booted in the finale episode.”

“Yeah, I think I’m 50/50 on if Cassidy is 5th or a losing finalist,” another person added. “I’d love for her to win, but I get a little tinge of [Winners at War] Michele with her where the edit seems like it wants you to root for them to survive, but not necessarily to win.”

However, some fans don’t think Karla would suffer the same fate as Cassidy if she made it to the final three.

One Reddit user wrote, “It could still happen, but so far, we’ve not seen anything in the edit to show us why Karla would lose a jury vote. At least in the new era, we haven’t had a [final three] loser who we weren’t shown why they lost. I could see Karla going out in the next couple of episodes, or I could even see her losing fire and being the final juror. But I don’t think she’s a losing finalist — at least not so far.”

Perhaps these potential Survivor Season 43 spoilers only pertain to Cassidy.

Another two bite the dust!??See you all next week as we continue the adventure and catch an all-new @AmazingRaceCBS starting NOW!? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/aQUwDs0vcL — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 17, 2022

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Fans Speculate Which Castaways Could Return in an All-Stars Season

Do the potential ‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers have any merit?

Of course, we won’t know if the scene between Karla and Cassidy contains any Survivor Season 43 spoilers until the finale. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Cassidy makes it to the final three and loses. This certainly wouldn’t be the first time Survivor editors have included moments to foreshadow the season’s endgame.

The only other player who has strongly mentioned her as a possible vote was Ryan, and he’s gone. So we can see Cassidy sliding by every Tribal Council unscathed. But given the edit, we don’t see her winning Survivor Season 43. She hasn’t made any big moves and has received very little screen time.

But for Karla, she’s either going to get voted out before the Final Tribal Council or she wins. Karla has undoubtedly been one of the frontrunners since the beginning, and we would be shocked if the jury didn’t award her the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, “Get That Money, Baby,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And fans can check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor Season 43 spoilers.