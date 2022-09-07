‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: 1 Unsuccessful Twist Returns

It’s almost time for a new season of Survivor, which means fans can look forward to devastating blindsides, fierce competitions, and host Jeff Probst yelling at a new group of castaways. Of course, we can’t forget about the shocking twists. And one Survivor Season 43 twist is recycled from previous seasons.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 43.]

Meet the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast

CBS released the cast list for Survivor Season 43, and like the seasons that came before it, there are 18 castaways who producers evenly split into three tribes.

The Survivor Season 43 cast includes:

Cassidy Clark (26), a designer from Austin, TX

Cody Assenmacher (35), an elevator salesperson from Honolulu, HI

Dwight Moore (22), a graduate student from Collierville, TN

Elie Scott (31), a clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT

Geo Bustamante (36), a project manager from Honolulu, HI

James Jones (37), an event planner from Philadelphia, PA

Jeanine Zheng (24), a UX designer from San Francisco, CA

Jesse Lopez (30), a political science Ph.D. student from Durham, NC

Justine Brennan (29), a cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, CA

Karla Cruz Godoy (28), an educational project manager from Newark, DE

Lindsay Carmine (42), a pediatric nurse from Downington, PA

Mike Gabler (52), a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID

Morriah Young (28), a teacher from Philadelphia, PA

Noelle Lambert (25), a Paralympian from Manchester, NH

Nneka Ejere (43), a pharmacist from Weatherford, TX

Owen Knight (30), an college admissions director from New Orleans, LA

Ryan Medrano (25), a warehouse associate from El Paso, TX

Sami Layadi (19), a pet cremator from Las Vegas, NV

Which twists are returning?

Prior to the Survivor Season 42 finale, Entertainment Weekly asked Jeff Probst about what twists fans could expect to see in Survivor Season 43.

“Here’s a big hint to future players: When we say this is a new era of the game, we mean it,” Probst shared. “We are establishing new markers. So things like small tribes, earn the merge, no food, risk/reward dilemmas, Shot In The Dark, are here to stay. Other specific twists will come and go depending on the season.”

The host added, “The next group of players now has a bit of insight into this new version of Survivor. They’re already thinking about when and how to best use a Shot In The Dark, or what they might do if they are presented with a risk/reward scenario? Or how do you keep an advantage a secret with a game design that is so public?”

“We don’t want everything to be a surprise, Probst concluded. “Instead, we’re building a new foundation of game elements and leaving it to the players to figure out how best to play.”

As Probst explained, the Shot in the Dark twist will be back in play in Survivor Season 43. Season 41 introduced the twist, and it carried over to season 42. As fans recall, contestants who feel like their backs are against the wall can play their Shot in the Dark. The Survivor Season 43 twist gives the castaway a one in six chance of being safe at Tribal Council, but they lose their vote.

However, castaways have never played it successfully. Sydney Segal played it in season 41, but she was deemed “Not Safe.” In season 42, Zach Wurtenberger, Marya Sherron, Swati Goel, and Tori Meehan played their Shot in the Dark but were unsuccessful.

Spoilers indicate that a couple of twists won’t return for ‘Survivor’ Season 43

According to Inside Survivor, some controversial twists won’t appear in the upcoming season.

The Hourglass twist and Do or Die aren’t a part of Survivor Season 43. There will be an “earn the merge” twist, as Probst suggested, but it won’t include an hourglass. Also, Beware Advantages are back, but they won’t contain secret phrases castaways have to say during challenges.

Survivor Season 43 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

