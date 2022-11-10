‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Which Castaway Is the Runner-Up? Fans Think They Know

Sadly, spoilers for Survivor Season 43 have been minimal. Either they turn out to be phony or too vague to garner any truth to them. So the only thing that we and the fans can do is interpret the text, and even then, there are mixed feelings about which castaway will win. But after watching a clip from the upcoming Nov. 9 episode, many viewers agree that one player is an apparent runner-up.

A new sneak peek of ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 8 shows Sami scheming

Following Dwight Moore’s exit in Survivor Season 43 Episode 7, Sami Layadi wants to make some waves and put himself in the driver’s seat. As fans recall, Sami was one of the seven votes to send Dwight packing, aligning himself with Cody Assenmacher, Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, Ryan Medrano, Cassidy Clark, and James Jones.

CBS posted a sneak peek of Survivor Season 43 Episode 8, featuring spoilers that indicate the seven castaways that voted together at the last Tribal Council aren’t solid. And that’s thanks to Sami. Fans can find the episode clip on this Reddit thread.

In the video, Sami recognizes that he might be at the bottom of the seven-person alliance. So, he goes to Noelle Lambert, Jeanine Zheng, and Owen Knight to express his desire to work with them to get out a big player.

During a confessional, Sami says, “I’m trying to set myself up, at 19, to win this game. Not to make it to the end and not get any respect — that’s not what I want to do. I want to be in control and make decisions for the rest of this game.”

Why fans believe the video proves Sami will be one of the runner-ups

After viewing the Survivor Season 43 Episode 8 sneak peek, fans took to Reddit to discuss the spoilers. And based on the clip and Sami’s edit through the first seven episodes, many believe he could be a runner-up.

“Jeanine and Owen’s reactions to [Sami] are so funny,” one Reddit user commented. “He’s definitely either getting booted soon for upping his threat level or taken with little chance of winning. Definitely feels like the editors want the regular audience to THINK he’s winning, though, given these confessionals.”

A fan added, “My guess is his pitch is thinking he played so amazingly well for 19, only to find the jury won’t be impressed with him like he imagined.”

“I don’t feel like his age will ultimately be relevant,” someone else wrote. “As I see it, he’s falling into classic runner-up trappings. The beginning of his overplaying his hand. Like most runner-ups end up doing.”

Another Reddit user said, “Sami, just by the way he talks, he and [Mike] Gabler are around playing for third [place] as of now.”

Going off the edit and the sneak peek, fans agree that Sami will either be the next boot or others will drag him to the end. As for us, we could definitely imagine a world where Sami makes it to the Final Tribal Council and loses. He is giving us Xander Hastings vibes.

Initial ‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers indicated that Elie won

Before CBS even announced the cast of Survivor Season 43, one “source” claimed that Elie Scott was the winner. Because of the lack of spoilers, this information was the only thing fans could go off on. Unfortunately, it turned out to be false when Elie exited in episode 6.

Now, fans are unsure who will be the Survivor Season 43 winner. Some believe it could be Cody or Karla, while others think a dark horse like Cassidy could pull off the win.

Whatever the case may be, the audience will have to wait for the finale to discover who the jury crowns the Sole Survivor.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor Season 43 spoilers.