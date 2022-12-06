‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Fans Believe the Next Boot Is ‘Obvious’

The finale of Survivor Season 43 is just around the corner, meaning that the stakes in the game are higher than ever. Tensions will undoubtedly run high in the penultimate hour of the CBS reality competition series, and allies will turn on one another. Thanks to a sneak peek full of spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, fans may know which castaway will be voted out right before the finale.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers from Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, “Telenovela.”]

How many castaways remain in the game?

Sami Layadi’s Shot in the Dark wasn’t enough to save him, and his fellow tribemates voted him out in Survivor Season 43 Episode 11. And following his exit, only six castaways remain. They are:

Jesse Lopez

Karla Cruz Godoy

Cody Assenmacher

Cassidy Clark

Owen Knight

Mike Gabler

Only five will make it to the finale, meaning that one player will leave in the penultimate episode. But thanks to spoilers, we may know which castaway will be voted out in Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, “Telenovela.”

A sneak peek at ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 12 may contain spoilers

CBS released two spoiler-filled sneak peeks for Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, and the second video piqued fans’ interest. It shows Cassidy confronting Karla on the beach after hearing that Karla targeted her in the previous vote. While fans know this is true, Karla tries to convince Cassidy that it is a lie.

In a confessional, Karla tells viewers that she could tell Cassidy wasn’t buying her story, so she started crying. She says, “But if this has to become a soap opera, I’m ready for it. Let’s make it a telenovela tonight!” After Karla stops crying on the beach, she tells Cassidy, “Ask Jesse. He’ll tell you.”

After watching the Survivor Season 43 sneak peek, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the spoilers.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and say this will be a semi-obvious episode, and Karla will go home,” one Reddit user predicted. “I just don’t buy that this plan will work out for her, mainly because they’ve shown Cassidy as very intuitive. So I’m not sure that would change now. This just feels like Karla’s swan song.”

A fan commented, “Karla’s recent tweet about being one of the LGBTQ players to make final 6 has me like 90% confident that she is the final six boot … The irony in Karla saying, ‘ask Jesse. He’ll tell you’ when Jesse’s gonna be telling Cass the one thing Karla doesn’t want him to tell her.”

“Well, I guess Karla is f***ed,” someone else wrote.

In another Reddit thread, one fan said, “Karla asked Cass to go talk to Jesse and asked him to see if Karla voted for her, which shows Karla trust Jesse and means that she would [probably] feel safe enough to not use her idol, and with Owen mentioning that Karla is a threat, I think Karla will be like the Omar and leave [at final six].”

Our predictions for the next ‘Survivor’ boot based on the spoilers

We agree with fans that the sneak peek spoilers don’t bode well for Karla’s chances in Survivor Season 43 Episode 12. But we have to remember that she still has an immunity idol. Karla only has two more opportunities to use it before it becomes void, so if she senses she’s in trouble at the next Tribal Council, she’ll play it.

However, castaways prefer to save their idols for the final five Tribal Council. So Karla might not use it if she feels safe. And then Cassidy and Jesse could swoop in and vote her out. It would be far from the first time a castaway has left the game with an idol in their pocket.

The next boot also depends on who wins the immunity challenge. Plus, Jesse’s two idols are also a factor in predicting who will leave. But based on the spoilers and what we know so far, we believe Karla will be voted out in the next Survivor episode. This would be very disappointing, though, because she has been our winner pick since the merge.

Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, “Telenovela,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.