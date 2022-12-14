‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Fans Predict the Winner, and It’s Not Jesse

Survivor fans are only one day away from the season 43 finale, and everyone has different opinions regarding who they want to win. While most agree that one castaway is playing the best game, some believe that other players deserve the title of Sole Survivor. Whatever the case, many fans think spoilers from the Survivor Season 43 finale point toward one person as the champion.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Survivor Season 43 finale.]

Only five castaways remain going into the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale

Following Cody Assenmacher’s devastating and epic blindside in Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, five castaways remain in the running for the $1 million grand prize. They are:

Jesse Lopez

Cassidy Clark

Karla Cruz Godoy

Owen Knight

Mike Gabler

Two will fall just short of the Final Tribal Council, while three will plead their case to the jury. As fans know, Jesse is the only castaway with an immunity idol. So he’s all but guaranteed to make it to the final four. But he’s still a major threat, and his vulnerability in the final four might cost him the game, according to Survivor Season 43 spoilers.

Fans use ‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers to theorize who wins

A couple of days before the Survivor Season 43 finale, CBS leaked minuscule spoilers in the form of a sneak peek, which is attached to this Reddit thread. The video depicts the final five reminiscing on their games and preparing for the final stage of the season.

Jesse relays how he made a “crazy” and “historical” move in taking out Cody, so his threat level is “off the charts.” But he feels safe because of his idol. Cassidy claims she is the only one left who has “made every single move correctly to get to this spot.” And fans believe this clip might reveal that Jesse loses fire-making, and Cassidy goes on to win.

“Jesse’s confessional was terrible,” a Reddit user wrote. “His story literally did just end with Cody leaving lol. ‘I’m a big threat now, but I can get to final four’ with no indication on what he would say to a jury or how he plans on getting to final three. Also, Cassidy’s claim of being the only one to vote correctly every time is factually incorrect since Jesse’s there.”

They continued, “But since the editors want us to take that at face value, Jesse and Cassidy are not sitting at the end together because it would be immediately contradicted. I think this is very likely a Cassidy win. Her, Owen, and Gabler are the only ones with confessionals that allude to final tribal arguments. So Karla and Jesse are probably out of there in the first 90 minutes.”

“Cassidy is winning. I think,” another fan predicted.

Someone else added, “Whew, Cassidy is taking it. I love to see it. We Cassidy truthers have been called delusional for too long.”

Many fans point toward the Survivor Season 43 spoilers from the sneak peek as an indication that Jesse leaves at the final four and Cassidy wins. However, this is just the audience interpreting the edit. We’ll have to wait and see if their predictions come true during the finale.

Everything we know about the upcoming finale

The synopsis for the Survivor Season 43 finale reads, “The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four. Also, two castaways will have to make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of Sole Survivor.”

The Survivor Season 43 finale, “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, you can find more Survivor Season 43 spoilers on Showbiz Cheat Sheet.