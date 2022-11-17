‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Fans Speculate the Winner Based on the Edit

Survivor fans have very little to go off of regarding season 43 spoilers. Whereas season 42 had its bootlist leaked, CBS has ensured that the endgame of season 43 is held close to its vest. But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate and theorize who becomes the Sole Survivor. And one of the only pieces of evidence fans have is the show’s edit.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers from Survivor Season 43.]

‘Survivor 43’ cast | Photo: CBS

Which castaways remain in ‘Survivor’ Season 43?

After Jeanine Zheng’s exit in Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, only 10 players are left fighting for the title of Sole Survivor. They are:

Cassidy Clark

Jesse Lopez

Mike Gabler

Ryan Medrano

Cody Assenmacher

James Jones

Karla Cruz Godoy

Noelle Lambert

Owen Knight

Sami Layadi

Spoilers say two more castaways will leave and join Jeanine on the jury in Survivor Season 43 Episode 9. Host Jeff Probst will split the contestants into two teams, two people will win immunity from each group, and they will then hold two Tribal Councils.

Fans think the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 episodes spoil the winner

Eight episodes into Survivor Season 43, and fans believe they have spotted the winner. And they shared their theories in a Reddit thread.

The original poster asked, “Based on the current edit, who do you think will win this season? For me, it’s Jesse. Each episode so far, he has confessionals. Him voting out Dwight [Moore] after taking Jeanine’s idol is edited in a way that is not villainous.”

“Jesse and Karla seem to be the agreed-upon contenders based on what we’ve been seeing,” a Reddit user added. “Jesse gets most of the strategic narration, but Karla has been getting ‘checked on’ the most out of Coco for sure, so [they’re] building to something.”

One fan commented, “Jesse is the front-runner for me personally after this week’s episode, but I could still see Cody or Karla pulling it off.”

However, another Reddit user has a different idea. They said, “If Cody, Karla, or Jesse end up winning, they’ll go down as having one of the most obvious winner edits in the history of the show. I feel like the editors today are way too smart to make a blunder like that (then again, I could be giving them too much credit).”

Who is our winner pick?

The consensus regarding Survivor Season 43 winner spoilers is that the edit suggests Jesse, Karla, or Cody are the Sole Survivor. And we have to agree that those three castaways are playing the best games right now. The question is whether or not their tribemates will pick up on their gameplay.

If we had to select the winner right now, it would be Karla. As the audience, it’s easy to spot her strategy and expertise. But it doesn’t seem like the other castaways recognize Karla’s threat level. And that could potentially get her very far in the game. Whereas Cody and Jesse are more obvious threats to win, they could get voted out before the Final Tribal Council.

Regardless, we won’t know the winner until the Survivor Season 43 finale. But it’s fun to develop theories and speculate about future episodes.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor Season 43 spoilers.