‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers Indicate 1 Castaway Quits Late in the Game

Unfortunately, there aren’t as many spoilers for Survivor Season 43 as there were for season 42. However, there are a few leaks from the show that seem credible. But we won’t know if they’re correct or not until they’re proven in the Survivor Season 43 episodes. And one spoiler claims that a castaway leaves of their own volition later in the season.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers from Survivor Season 43.]

‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers claim a castaway voluntarily leaves

One fan compiled all of the Survivor Season 43 “spoilers” in a Google Doc, where they keep track of which leaks are true and false. Over the seasons, many Reddit users claim to have exclusive information from Survivor. Most of them prove to be frauds, but a handful have provided correct details.

The same Reddit user who posted an accurate bootlist from Survivor Season 42 shared it was difficult for them to obtain information about season 43. And they believe that could possibly be due to a quit that occurs late in the season.

There is no word on who this theoretical quitter is, but many Survivor fans believe that this spoiler is true.

Who do fans think is the quitter in ‘Survivor’ Season 43?

Following the Survivor Season 43 premiere, fans discussed the identity of the castaway who quits late in the game on Reddit. And there are many different theories in the fandom.

“Who do we think is the quitter?” one fan asked. “I’m thinking Jeanine [Zheng] cause of [the] kinda bad edit this episode.” A Reddit user replied, “She’s been way too excited for this season. Also, her edit wasn’t awful. She just didn’t have many confessionals.”

“For a reason I can’t describe, I think Noelle [Lambert]???” another person commented. One Reddit user agreed with them.

However, most fans came to the consensus that Mike Gabler is the potential quitter. Evidence piled up to support the theory after a segment in the second episode detailed how his health was deteriorating. Perhaps Gabler reaches a point where he can’t go on anymore, and he chooses to leave Survivor Season 43.

We must remember that this spoiler may turn out to be false. The audience won’t know for certain if there is a quitter in Survivor Season 43 until either it happens or the finale.

Has anyone quit ‘Survivor’ before?

There have been numerous medical evacuations in Survivor‘s 43 seasons due to the dangerous nature of the game. However, some castaways have crumbled under the pressure of Survivor and have requested to leave to take care of their physical and mental health.

Survivor: Pearl Islands featured the first quit when Osten Taylor asked his tribe to vote him out at Tribal Council. Osten worried for his health, and host Jeff Probst, who was evidently frustrated, granted him his wish, and Osten left the game.

Other notable quits are Survivor: The Amazon winner Jenna Morasca and Sue Hawk in Survivor: All-Stars, Kathy Sleckman in Survivor: Micronesia, NaOnka Mixon and Kelly Shinn in Survivor: Nicaragua, and Colton Cumbie in Survivor: Blood vs. Water.

