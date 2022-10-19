‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Sportsbet Odds Reveal Potential Winner

Survivor spoilers are hard to come by for season 43. Whereas the entire bootlist was leaked for season 42, the current installment is something of a mystery. There is one popular rumor about a potential winner, but that one is shaky at best. Thankfully, there are other resources to turn to when trying to decipher who will be the Sole Survivor of Survivor Season 43.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers regarding the winner of Survivor Season 43.]

Spoiler alert: Who currently has the best odds of winning ‘Survivor’ Season 43?

A fan shared the Sportsbet odds regarding the Survivor Season 43 winner following episode 4 on Reddit. And there is one clear frontrunner — Cody Assenmacher.

Cody has the best odds at 1.37, which isn’t surprising given his constant presence in the first four episodes. He has a strong personality, so his comments and antics make for good television. But Cody is also undoubtedly one of the castaways with the most control over the game. He’s positioned himself well, but as fans know, anything could happen in Survivor. Plus, we can’t underestimate the other players.

The castaway with the next best odds is shockingly Sami Layadi at 6.00. Perhaps the 19-year-old has a better grip on the game than we thought. Following not too far behind Sami is his tribemate Elie Scott at 7.50. Then, Jesse Lopez comes in at 10.00, and Owen Knight’s odds are at 15.00.

But one of the biggest surprises is that Ryan Medrano’s odds are the sixth best at 17.00. He hasn’t had much screen time in the aired episodes, so we can’t imagine him winning, especially over Karla Cruz Godoy, whose odds are currently at 19.00. Karla is one of the fan favorites to take home the $1 million. She is an expert manipulator, and we can see her making it very far in the season. So we’ll have to disagree with Sportsbet here.

The castaways toward the bottom of the odds are Jeanine Zheng (21.00), Dwight Moore (26.00), Mike Gabler (26.00), James Jones (29.00), Cassidy Clark (31.00), Geo Bustamante (34.00), and Noelle Lambert (34.00).

Fans should know that these odds update after every episode, so they are subject to change.

Fans react to the betting odds

On the Reddit post, Survivor Season 43 fans shared their opinions on these odds and potential spoilers.

“I kinda doubt any of the top four win at this point, considering that production was allegedly underwhelmed with the season,” one Reddit user commented. “I mean, god, they would love a Cody win, they would love a new youngest winner, not sure about Elie, but she seems right up production’s alley, and Jesse has a great story.”

Spoilers have indicated that production wasn’t happy with the outcome of season 43. But that rumor has yet to be verified.

Another fan asked, “Have these ever actually been right for a non-spoiled US season? This just seems like guesswork that’s about as valuable as yours or mine.” And someone answered, “I think [season 41] where it wasn’t really spoiled, the odds weren’t that accurate. Erika [Casupanan] wasn’t the favorite to win. So I wouldn’t really trust these odds.”

Some pointed out that the odds were accurate for season 42, but that season was spoiled.

Spoilers suggest Elie is the winner of ‘Survivor’ Season 43

The only winner spoiler that seems to carry any weight with fans is that Elie is the Sole Survivor in Survivor Season 43. However, that’s not saying much because the person who leaked the bootlist for season 42 admitted that information was hard to come by for season 43.

Only time will tell if Elie wins the game or if the betting odds are accurate and Cody wins.

