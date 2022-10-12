Is ‘Survivor’ Season 43 on Tonight? Here’s Why We Think Geo Leaves

There’s only one tribe in Survivor Season 43 that has avoided Tribal Council so far — Coco. The tribe’s six castaways — Lindsay Carmine, Geo Bustamante, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, Ryan Medrano, and James Jones — have remained strong through three episodes. However, we think the game might catch up to them tonight in Survivor Season 43 Episode 4.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 4 premieres tonight

The fourth episode of Survivor Season 43, “Show No Mercy,” will air tonight, Oct. 12, on CBS.

Episode 4’s synopsis reads, “One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week’s Immunity Challenge that sends another tribe to Tribal Council. Also, one castaway’s paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall.”

“Show No Mercy” will pick up after the Vesi tribe’s Tribal Council, where they voted out Nneka Ejere. In episode 3, Mike Gabler learned that Elie Scott and Jeanine Zheng searched through his bag at the Baka camp. Over at Coco, Karla found the Beware Advantage. She opened it after some hesitation and completed the task it asked her to do.

At the Immunity Challenge, Baka and Coco won, sending Vesi to their second Tribal Council in a row. However, before the vote, Noelle Lambert, Dwight Moore, and James went on a summit, where they promised to work together at the merge. The men let Noelle get the advantage, which was a Steal-a-Vote. She didn’t need to use it as the tribe agreed to send Nneka home to maintain their strength.

Previews tell us Coco is likely going to Tribal Council

The first Survivor Season 43 Episode 4 promo aired after episode 3 and teased the next Immunity Challenge. Before the competition started, host Jeff Probst informed the castaways that the winning tribe would be able to steal from one of the other two tribes’ camps. So we’re in for a cutthroat episode of Survivor, folks.

Based on the video, it seems like Coco is the tribe that gets their camp raided. James states, “If they’re gonna play games, then this is war.” Cody Assenmacher from Vesi is then seen saying, “What war man?” This could be an editing trick, or Vesi could be stealing from Coco.

CBS released another preview for episode 4 that reveals more evidence that proves Coco is going to Tribal Council. In the video, Cassidy tells the cameras, “They really want to give us a hard blow,” which leads us to believe that Coco loses the Immunity Challenge and the winning tribe steals from their camp. And Lindsay reveals that Baka and Vesi work together during the challenge.

Why Geo is the most likely to be voted out in tonight’s ‘Survivor’ Season 43 episode

If Coco goes to Tribal Council, Geo will likely be voted out. Based on the second promo for the episode of Survivor Season 43 tonight, he is the overconfident castaway that the synopsis referred to.

In a confessional, Geo explains, “I feel like I’m calling the shots right now.” And Karla is heard saying, “That ego is getting in the way.”

Geo seems to be sure of his place as the top dog in the Coco tribe. However, viewers know Karla has the most power at their camp. She’s floating between two alliances. And we feel that Karla will side with Lindsay, Cassidy, and James if Coco goes to Tribal Council tonight. Geo and Ryan are too close as a duo, and Coco will likely want to split them up.

Since they need to keep their tribe strong, it’s more probable that the castaways will keep Ryan and vote out Geo. But only time will tell if our prediction is correct.

Survivor Season 43 Episode 4, “Show No Mercy,” airs tonight, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

