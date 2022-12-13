‘Survivor’ Season 43 Will Be a Disappointment if Jesse Doesn’t Win

The Survivor Season 43 finale looms near, and only five people remain in the running for the title of Sole Survivor. While they have all played relatively good games, one castaway stands out from the rest — Jesse Lopez. Players like Jesse come only once in a blue moon in the CBS reality competition series, and many fans, us included, will be disappointed if he doesn’t win.

Mike Gabler, Cody Assenmacher, Owen Knight, Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark | Photo: CBS

Jesse Lopez is in the final five in ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Jesse, Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark make up the final five in Survivor Season 43. And following Cody Assenmacher’s epic blindside in episode 12, the castaways will undoubtedly target Jesse during the upcoming finale.

Jesse has made numerous big moves since the beginning of the season, but he has coincidentally reduced his threat level. He was instrumental in voting out Justine Brennan and Nneka Ejere. Jesse later convinced Dwight Moore to give him Jeanine Zheng’s idol and brutally voted out Dwight and Jeanine.

And in the most recent episodes, Jesse orchestrated the blindsides of Noelle Lambert and Cody Assenmacher. In the latter, Jesse was able to fool Cody into letting him hold onto his idol, used it on Owen during Tribal Council, and booted Cody, his number one ally, from the game.

Now, Jesse has protection in the form of an immunity idol going into the final five Tribal Council. However, he will be vulnerable when he makes it to the final four. Jesse will likely have to win the last Immunity Challenge or fire-making to make it to the Final Tribal Council in Survivor Season 43.

Why Jesse needs to win

Many fans who pay close attention to the show’s edit claim that Jesse might have too obvious of a winner’s edit in Survivor Season 43. He’s undoubtedly been the star of the past few episodes and has a clear storyline from the beginning. So that’s why they argue that he might not be the Sole Survivor. However, the finale will be very unsatisfying if that’s the case.

If Karla, Cassidy, Gabler, or Owen win, it will be difficult to understand why. Karla had a strong game pre-merge, but her “story” has fallen off the deep end in recent episodes. She’s on the wrong side of votes, many castaways targeted her, and she’s been fooled one too many times.

And Cassidy, Gabler, and Owen have been pushed to the background in favor of other major players throughout the season. At least, that’s just how we’re interpreting the edit. If one of them wins, it will be for a good reason, but Survivor has failed to show that to the audience. They still have one more episode to go, but it might be too little too late.

That’s why Jesse needs to win Survivor Season 43. Even though he’s been the apparent front-runner for weeks, he’s also been the most dominant player in the edit. The show has explained to us time and time again why he should be the Sole Survivor, while the others are an afterthought. So if someone else wins, the producers need to rethink their editing strategy.

Got to be protected from all sides!? Catch a brand new #Survivor tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/MUAjNPrWfR — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 23, 2022

Everything we know about the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale

The Survivor Season 43 finale premieres on Dec. 14 and is two hours long like the ones that came before it. The final five will dwindle to four and then to three before the finalists head to the Final Tribal Council to state their case to the jury.

The jurors will cast their votes for the winner, and host Jeff Probst will read them on the island, crowning the Sole Survivor. The reunion will directly follow the finale, where the castaways will discuss the season. Survivor will then air the season 44 preview.

The Survivor Season 43 finale, “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

