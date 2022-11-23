‘Survivor’ Season 43: Will a New Episode Air Tonight, Nov. 23?

Thanksgiving week is here, which means that many network television shows will take a break for the holidays — but does that include Survivor on CBS? The reality competition series is in the middle of airing season 43, and only eight castaways remain in the game. The stakes are rising, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. But will Survivor Season 43 debut a new episode tonight, Nov. 23?

‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast | Photo: CBS

‘Survivor’ Season 43 is on tonight, Nov. 23

Thankfully, fans will still get their weekly fill of Survivor because a new episode of season 43 premieres tonight, Nov. 23, on CBS.

The synopsis for Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, “Get That Money, Baby,” reads, “The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that will earn them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home. Also, one castaway will have to build their house of cards high enough to win immunity.”

In the preview for the episode tonight, Survivor castaways start conspiring to take out big threats. Sami Layadi seems to be coming for Noelle Lambert, while Mike Gabler turns on Jesse Lopez and Cody Assenmacher. The drama is coming, folks!

What happened in episode 9?

Before jumping into the new episode tonight, let’s recap what happened in Survivor Season 43 Episode 9.

At the Immunity Challenge, host Jeff Probst informed the final 10 castaways that they would divide into two groups. The red team contained Cassidy Clark, Ryan Medrano, Jesse, Gabler, and Cody. And the blue team included Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Owen Knight, Noelle, and Sami. One member from each group would win individual immunity, meaning there would be two Tribal Councils.

Cody and Karla won, but since Cody lasted longer, he won a reward for his team. They got peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and had the privilege of attending Tribal Council second. So, they got to see who the first group voted out.

At the first Tribal Council, Noelle tricked James into not using his Knowledge Is Power advantage on her Steal a Vote by stealing Owen’s vote. This move made James feel safe. However, Noelle used her votes on James, while Sami and Karla also voted for him. As a result, James became the second juror.

At the second Tribal Council, the ongoing battle between Ryan and Cassidy came to a head. And Cassidy bested him. She, along with Cody, Jesse, and Gabler, voted out Ryan, making him the third juror.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Fans Speculate the Winner Based on the Edit

Our prediction for the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 episode tonight

As seen in the preview and promotional photos for Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, the castaways will compete in a Reward and Immunity Challenge tonight. The first challenge includes a spinning mechanism and an obstacle course. And the second one features stacking and balancing.

Since Cassidy says in one of the promos, “There’s so much shifting right now. Rewards are big,” we think that the outcome of the Reward Challenge might affect who goes home. And it looks like Cody and Jesse might be in trouble.

The preview teases Gabler turning on Cody and Jesse while talking with Karla, and she seems on board with the plan. So if they don’t win immunity or if Jesse doesn’t play either of his idols tonight, one of them could be going home. However, we don’t think that will be the case. Cody and Jesse have played excellent games, and we could see them shifting the target elsewhere. Plus, they have protection via the idols.

If we were to predict who was leaving tonight, we would theorize that Gabler might be in danger. If Cody and Jesse find out he betrayed him, it might be all over for Gabler.

Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, “Get That Money, Baby,” airs tonight, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.