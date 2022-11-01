‘Survivor’ Season 43 Winner Spoilers Confuse Fans After Elie’s Exit

Survivor fans have become very wary of “spoilers” after the lack of reliable rumors in season 43. Whereas season 42 had its entire bootlist leaked, the current game is more of a mystery. And after the fake merge in episode 6, fans aren’t sure who the Sole Survivor will be.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers indicated Elie was the winner

A few days following the Survivor Season 42 finale, one Reddit user started a thread on the Survivor spoilers page claiming that Elie had just been crowned the Sole Survivor of season 43.

Another Reddit user added fuel to the fire when they reported that Elie had made the merge. And this was the same person who submitted the correct bootlist for season 42.

Due to the lack of information surrounding these rumors, some fans were hesitant to believe them. However, they were the only Survivor Season 43 spoilers to go off of regarding the winner.

Elie was voted out of ‘Survivor’ Season 43 in episode 6

Sadly, Elie will not be the Survivor Season 43 winner since the “merged” tribe voted her out in episode 6.

The hour began with the three tribes — Baka, Vesi, and Coco — coming together on Baka’s beach, thinking they might have made the merge. However, when the castaways went to the Immunity Challenge, they learned that wasn’t the case.

Host Jeff Probst informed them that while the Hourglass twist from seasons 41 and 42 was gone, they would still have to earn the merge. The players were split into two even groups, while Noelle Lambert was left out. She got to choose which group to be a part of, but she didn’t compete in the challenge. The two teams then battled for immunity.

The winning team was safe during the next Tribal Council and earned their merge buffs and a bountiful meal. Elie, Cody Assenmacher, Sami Layadi, Owen Knight, Cassidy Clark, and James Jones lost the challenge and were vulnerable during the vote.

In the end, Mike Gabler turned most castaways against Elie, and she was voted out of Survivor Season 43 in a 7–2–1–1 vote.

Fans react to Elie’s elimination

Following Elie’s shocking exit, Survivor Season 43 fans hopped on Reddit to discuss the episode and false winner spoilers.

“I can’t predict anything this season,” one Reddit user wrote. “I have no idea what they’re going for story-wise. No one feels like THE character of the season we’re supposed to follow, so it’s just a bunch of randoms running around voting each other out.”

A fan added, “Following spoilers in the new era has been so fun. Just enough info where we have a vague idea but big moments where we all get shocked to s***. Literally, anyone could win.”

“OK, so we know nothing now about this season,” another Reddit user commented.

However, one person pointed out, “Edgically, [Elie’s elimination] makes sense. The reason people didn’t believe it was because of the only reputable source saying she goes far or wins. But there were quite a few red flags in Elie’s edit.”

Survivor Season 43 Episode 7, “Bull in a China Shop,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.