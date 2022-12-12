‘Survivor’ Speculation: When Will the Next All-Stars Season Air?

Survivor producers have invited beloved and infamous players back for second, third, and sometimes fourth chances at the game. Whether it’s for a season full of returning castaways or a mixture of old and new, Survivor fans are always excited to witness some of their favorite contestants play again. But the CBS reality competition series has entered new territory in recent seasons, and the next All-Stars is unknown.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 contained all-new castaways

After producers invited 20 winners back for Survivor Season 40, the series has yet to feature returning players.

As host Jeff Probst announced during the season 41 premiere, they had entered a “new era” of the show. Now, Survivor is 26 days long instead of 39, there are fewer resources, and there are more twists than we can count.

Additionally, seasons 41 through 43 have introduced 54 new castaways to the audience, and three have joined the winners’ circle. Fans will discover who the third person is when the Survivor Season 43 finale airs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and they’ll get a sneak peek at season 44.

Thanks to spoilers, we know that the next season, which airs on March 1, 2023, will also include 18 new contestants. Survivor will have gone four seasons without featuring one alum, which is a long span, given the show’s recent history. So when will producers begin inviting fan favorites and robbed players back for a second go-around?

When will the ‘Survivor’ cast feature returning players?

Maybe this is just us being optimistic, but we believe Survivor Season 45 will contain former castaways. Four seasons with 72 new players is more than enough time to gather a list for an All-Stars installment. And four seasons are all we need of this “new era.” It’s time to return to the basics.

We have no idea what the theme would be for a returning player season since everything has been somewhat unpredictable in the show since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Producers could do another Second Chance or come up with a new format. The options are infinite.

Whatever the case may be, we do not doubt that Survivor will invite players back to the game in the near future. The fans want it, and so do the castaways who fell short of winning the $1 million grand prize. The ball’s in your court, CBS.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

Jeff Probst confirms another ‘Survivor’ All-Stars season is in the cards

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst discussed the possibility of another all-returning players season of Survivor.

“As Survivor superfans know, there have only been two casting producers in our 22-year history,” Probst explained. “Lynne Spillman was the first. She was there from day one and found some of the most iconic Survivor players of all time. She’s a legend and the first inductee into the Unscripted Casting Hall of Fame.”

He continued, “Then Jesse Tannenbaum took over and with his team has found some of the most electric, likable, diverse, layered players of the modern game. So many of them are on our list for a second shot at some point.”

“To your question about a season of returning players, the truly honest answer is we don’t know,” the Survivor host revealed. “We are definitely open to returning players from any era, but we don’t plan that far ahead. Right now, we like the excitement of new players. But you never know when an idea will spark, and we’ll be picking up the phone to start calling former players, hoping they say yes!”

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.