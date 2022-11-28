‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Producers Reportedly Introduce a New Idol Twist in Season 44

Survivor entered a “new era” in season 41, and it came with a shortened game span, fewer resources, less food, and an influx of new twists. Some were controversial, like the Hourglass, while others were more accepted, like the Shot in the Dark. Fans can expect more or less of the same in season 44 since CBS filmed it back-to-back with season 43. But Survivor spoilers indicate another twist will worm its way into the upcoming season.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

Jeff Probst | Photo: CBS

‘Survivor’ Season 44 premieres in 2023

Although Survivor Season 43 is still airing on CBS, the network released its midseason schedule, which includes season 44.

Survivor Season 44 will premiere on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. As is tradition with the reality competition series, the first episode will be two hours long before returning to its typical one-hour runtime the following week.

According to Survivor spoilers, the upcoming game will feature 18 new castaways. And producers will assumingly follow the same format as the previous three seasons by splitting the cast into three tribes to start the season.

Spoilers detail a new twist in ‘Survivor’ Season 44

CBS filmed Survivor Season 43 and Survivor Season 44 back-to-back, so production is complete, and season 44 spoilers are currently running rampant on the internet. Some claim to know the winner, but we’ll save that topic for another day. We want to talk about one of the alleged twists in season 44.

According to Inside Survivor, producers will introduce an “idol cage” twist, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. To start the game, each tribe will contain a birdcage that has an immunity idol locked inside. And if castaways want the idol, they will have to find the key. Thankfully, a note is attached to the cage with instructions on how to obtain the key.

But here’s where it gets good — the cage is out in the open. So all of the castaways are immediately made aware of it, but only one person can get the idol. To do so, they’ll have to be sneaky and try not to alert their tribemates.

Inside Survivor also claims that once someone unlocks a cage, they are met with an authentic and fake idol. Of course, they would take the real idol, leaving the fake and making the other players believe no one has touched the cage.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Spoilers Suggest Producers Aren’t Happy With Season 43

The ‘Survivor’ spoilers give us hope for the next season

We miss the days when castaways would have to sneak away from camp to get an idol or advantage. Or when they would have to grab the idol during an Immunity Challenge in front of the other players. So the premise of the idol cage twist and Survivor spoilers has us excited for season 44.

The “new era” has undoubtedly had its fair share of issues. Some twists have just been entirely unfair — we’re talking about you, Hourglass. And others, like the Knowledge Is Power advantage, have been downright disappointing.

The idol cage twist has the potential to cause maximum chaos, which we are all for. Hopefully, it won’t backfire and season 44 features dynamic players who want to make big moves and cause waves. If that’s the case, Survivor Season 44 might be the show’s saving grace.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor spoilers.