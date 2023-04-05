‘Survivor’ Spoilers Reveal Season 44 Has 1 Frustrating Similarity to Season 43

The Survivor 44 cast will enter “mergatory” in episode 6, and while we aren’t aware of spoilers regarding who exits the game tonight, April 5, we know who makes it to the final four. A source who has proved to be reliable shared finale spoilers online before season 44 premiered. And according to one of the leaks, Survivor 44 might share the same unfortunate outcome as Survivor 43.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Survivor 44 finale.]

Carson Garrett and Yam Yam Arocho | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

‘Survivor 44’ spoilers expose the victim of the final four fire-making challenge

As many members of the Survivor spoilers community on Reddit know, one user — 4242survivor424242 — has provided accurate spoilers for the CBS reality competition show since season 42. They revealed the entire bootlist for Survivor 42, shared that producers didn’t love season 43 (which isn’t confirmed, but based on the results, we can infer this is correct), and disclosed many leaks from Survivor 44.

And one of the Reddit user’s spoilers indicates that the final four of season 44 are Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Carson Garrett. Side note — interestingly, the Tika tribe took the most hits during pre-merge, but three of its original members make it to the final four. So, we’re intrigued to see their gameplay after the merge.

The source further revealed that Carson has to make fire during the penultimate Tribal Council and loses. It’s unclear who he faces off against; some speculate it’s Yam Yam, while others think it might be Heidi. But as fans remember, the Survivor 44 premiere showcased both Yam Yam and Heidi’s fire-making skills while Carson struggled to build a fire at Tika. So the first episode was undoubtedly foreshadowing the finale.

The Reddit user also revealed in the thread that “if [Carson] made it to final three, he would have won.”

So just like Jesse Lopez lost Survivor 43 due to the final four fire-making challenge, Survivor 44 spoilers claim that the twist also costs Carson the game.

What are the ‘Survivor 44’ winner spoilers?

Sadly, Survivor 44 spoilers state that Carson will not be the winner. So who does the jury crown the Sole Survivor after Carolyn, Yam Yam, and Heidi make it to the Final Tribal Council?

According to 4242survivor424242, Yam Yam is the winner of Survivor 44. The source also shared that Heidi comes in second place, while Carolyn finishes in third place.

Yam Yam found himself in a tough position after Sarah Wade’s exit in Survivor 44 Episode 4, but he picked himself up by his bootstraps and went to work. He managed to convince Josh to side with him. And after Carolyn’s eye-opening journey, she was also committed to working with Yam Yam. However, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s medical evacuation/quit meant that Yam Yam didn’t have to decide between Josh and Carolyn in episode 5.

If the Survivor winner spoilers are correct, Yam Yam’s social game will continue to thrive in the game. And we’re excited to see more of Yam Yam’s journey to becoming the Sole Survivor of season 44.

‘Survivor’ producers need to retire the final four fire-making challenge

Although we wholeheartedly believe that Yam Yam will be a terrific winner based on the aired episodes, the spoilers still show that one of Survivor‘s biggest flaws is the final four fire-making challenge.

Carson has been playing a great game in Survivor 44, and the spoilers show he will continue to do so. So why should his fire go out just because he can’t build a fire as fast as his fellow castaways?

We are tired of great Survivor players being the victim of the final four fire-making challenge. The CBS reality series is a social experiment, and the producers take that element away when the last elimination isn’t based on one’s social game. Just let the players play, and retire final four fire-making, please.

Survivor 44 Episode 6, “Survivor With a Capitol S,” airs tonight, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.