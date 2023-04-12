‘Survivor’ Spoilers Suggest Producers Are Finally Listening to Fans

CBS is in the midst of airing Survivor 44, and while fans are enjoying this season’s cast, they also can’t ignore the blatant continuing problems of the “new era.” The abundant twists are exhausting, 26 days isn’t a long enough game span, and three tribes of six players put women at a disadvantage. And one of the audience’s biggest issues with recent seasons is the lack of focus on camp life. But, thankfully, new Survivor spoilers indicate that producers might solve that problem in season 45.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers from Survivor Season 45.]

Jeff Probst | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

‘Survivor’ fans want to see more tribe dynamics in the ‘new era’

With all of the new advantages, summits, and elaborate challenges in Survivor‘s “new era,” there is less time to focus on camp life and tribe dynamics.

The average “new era” episode runtime is taken up by searching for advantages/idols, going on journeys, highlighting one castaway’s “sob story,” competing in challenges, and going to Tribal Council. And that means viewers don’t see some relationships building between the players at camp, which is where the problem lies.

The social component of Survivor is a significant part of the game. And the producers have been sidelining it in favor of more flashy elements. But if fans aren’t aware of all of the dynamics in the show, they’re missing a big piece of the story. So when it comes time for Tribal Council, it can sometimes be challenging to comprehend why a contestant voted for another player.

The audience needs to get the entire story to understand Survivor, and recent spoilers suggest change is coming.

‘Survivor’ spoilers report season 45 will include longer episodes

Emerging Survivor spoilers reveal that the producers might have a solution for fans unhappy with the layout of “new era” episodes.

Inside Survivor‘s sources claim Survivor Season 45’s episodes will all be 90 minutes long. For the past 44 seasons, the average Survivor episode has been 60 minutes. Of course, premieres and finales have varied in length over the years, but the normal hour is just that — an hour.

If every episode in season 45 is at least 90 minutes, there will be more time to tell the story. The audience will witness more camp life and tribal dynamics, making for a well-rounded show. Plus, perhaps this will lead to the return of the dearly missed iconic intro.

And if these Survivor spoilers come to fruition, they will hopefully only be one of many changes to the show’s flawed “new era.”

Have an analogy about #Survivor that you think Jeff should use on the show? Thread it here, and on this week's episode of “On Fire with Jeff Probst”, hear why one fan wants Jeff to retire his analogies forever! Available wherever you get your podcasts: https://t.co/ubnfkukUNH pic.twitter.com/df35vcCkMC — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 16, 2023

Fans react to the exciting ‘Survivor’ spoilers

Following the news of the Survivor Season 45 spoilers, fans took to Reddit to discuss what the longer episodes mean for the show.

“I hope this change brings more character moments and growing throughout the season,” a Reddit user wrote. “However, I would rather have a 39-day season still.”

One fan commented, “I’m excited for what it could mean. I just hope it’s not more closeups of [host] Jeff [Probst] or longer challenge segments. I would love if this means (in no particular order): opening credits, memory walk at the end, more character development in the context of the game and not sappy stories, and more strategy talk including before the challenges.”

“More Survivor, the better, but I really do wish they utilized [Paramount+] more,” someone else pointed out. “Like they could add an additional hour of pure camp life s*** and just drop it on [Paramount+]. I just think there’s this massive mismanagement of streaming services.”

Another fan shared, “I do miss their reward challenges. And hopefully, it’ll show more drama. The con is that realistically, they’re gonna spend 30 minutes on their sad background/up-bringing yawn.”

New episodes of Survivor 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.