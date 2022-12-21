‘Survivor’ Won’t Return Until 2023, but Fans Believe They Know Who Wins Season 44

Survivor 43 ended on a shocking note on Dec. 14, and fans are more than ready to move on from the frustrating season. Sadly, the next season, Survivor 44, won’t premiere tonight, Dec. 21, on CBS. And fans have to wait until the new year to watch it. But in the meantime, alleged winner spoilers are floating around the internet. And we believe that there is a good chance they are correct.

[Spoiler alert: This article might contain spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

Survivor Season 44 will premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

As always, the first episode of the reality competition series will be two hours before reverting to its standard one-hour runtime in the following weeks. And based on the preview, the show will need all the time it can get to include the drama and occurrences that seemingly happen in the first couple of days.

The promo shows a man climbing up a giant rock formation in the ocean, slipping, and then falling. The video cuts off before viewers see the degree of his injury. But there’s no doubt that he won’t come out of that unscathed. And elsewhere in the Survivor Season 44 preview, the tribes compete in a brutal challenge when host Jeff Probst has to call in the medical team for an injured castaway.

‘Survivor’ Season 44 winner spoilers have leaked on the internet

The rumored and leaked Survivor Season 44 cast includes:

Brandon Cottom

Bruce Perreault

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Dr. Joshua Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Helen Li

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Maddy Pomilla

Matthew Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

And according to alleged winner spoilers, Yam Yam is the Sole Survivor.

One Reddit user leaked the spoilers in July 2022. And fans are eager to believe them since they are from the person who accurately spoiled the entire bootlist for Survivor Season 42.

“Yam Yam would be a fun winner,” a fan commented. “Rooting for Carson and Carolyn too!”

Another Reddit user added, “This is like one of the best-case scenarios.”

Although many interpret this as correct winner spoilers, we’ll have to wait until the Survivor Season 44 finale in 2023 to confirm them.

Are you ready to be fearless?? #Survivor: 44 is bringing the heat Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS!? pic.twitter.com/y9WXjZ0BtY — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2022

Jeff Probst teases the upcoming season

Following the Survivor Season 43 finale, Jeff Probst spoke with Entertainment Weekly to tease the next game. And the host confirms that fans are in for a wild ride in 2023.

“As you can tell from the Survivor 44 promo, we have an explosive season heading your way in March,” Probst shared. “The personalities are huge and wildly entertaining. The gameplay is really fun and very active, and the danger of living in the jungle is real. The physical part of Survivor is never easy. But some seasons are just tougher than others. Survivor 44 is one of those seasons.”

He added, “I’m so pumped to get it on the air. I wish we could start airing it next week!” Sadly, we will have to wait a few months to watch season 44 and see if Yam Yam truly is the winner.