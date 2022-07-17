Taika Waititi Claims Christian Bale Had ‘No Ego’ on the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Set

Christian Bale made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. And while some have called the actor challenging to work with, the film’s director, Taika Waititi, had nothing but nice things to say about Bale.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Thor: Love and Thunder.]

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder began with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher walking through barren land with his daughter, Love. She eventually died from hydration and starvation, even though Gorr prayed to his god, Rapu, to save them.

After burying his daughter, Gorr heard the Necrosword calling him, leading him to Rapu. Gorr killed the god with the sword, and he made a vow to kill all of the gods.

The villain then went on a rampage and traveled through the universe, killing any god he could get his hands on. His journey led him to New Asgard, where he faced off against Thor and Jane Foster, who had become the Mighty Thor. Gorr escaped, but not before he kidnapped all of the Asgardian children.

With Jane’s help, Thor eventually freed the children, and he tried to stop Gorr from reaching the realm of Eternity. Once there, he could make any wish, and he desired the extinction of all gods. Unfortunately, Thor, Jane, and Gorr found themselves before Eternity after the heroes destroyed the Necrosword. But Thor managed to get through to Gorr while he held a dying Jane in his arms.

Jane sadly died, but there was some positivity in the ending. Gorr wished to revive his daughter, Love, although he was on the brink of death himself. Thor promised Gorr he would look after Love before Christian Bale’s character died in Thor: Love and Thunder.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi describes working with Christian Bale

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Taika Waititi discussed working with Christian Bale on the Thor: Love and Thunder set.

“I, too, thought that Christian was going to be like a very … you hear stories about actors who are Method-y and they really take it seriously,” the director explained. “And I am just used to working with my friends where we have [a] very casual way of working together, we give each other a lot of sh*t, and it’s like being with the family.”

Waititi continued, “So I would say that I was a little anxious to work with Christian and Russell Crowe. But I’d say out of all of the actors, those were the two biggest sweethearts I’ve ever worked with. No problems, no ego.”

Christian Bale is known for being a Method actor at times, but hopefully, he didn’t go down that path for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor had no idea what the MCU was before joining it

Before working on Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale was completely unaware of the existence of the MCU. During an interview with Total Film, the actor revealed that he had no reservations about doing another comic book movie following his portrayal of Batman.

“Absolutely not, no,” Bale said. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered sh*t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Christian Bale, is now playing in theaters.

