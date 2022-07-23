Taika Waititi Reveals Which ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Scenes Were Shot in a Best Buy Parking Lot

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe scenes are usually shot on sound stages. The movies and television shows that make up the MCU rely heavily on special effects, which is why the controlled environment of a sound stage is preferable. However, sometimes casts and crews shoot on location, and Taika Waititi and the Thor: Love and Thunder team chose a very interesting place to film the movie’s most important scene.

Natalie Portman revealed the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ crew shot scenes at Best Buy

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Natalie Portman shared an interesting fact from her time filming Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” the actor said. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.'”

After Portman revealed this story about the fourth Thor film, fans desperately wanted to know which scenes the crew filmed at Best Buy. Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait long to get all the details.

Taika Waititi revealed which ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ scenes were filmed in a parking lot

During an interview with Insider, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi added clarity to the Best Buy parking lot story.

“OK, so there were probably two scenes there,” Waititi started. “But the main one was we did some additional photography for the end with the scene where there’s the water environment by Eternity. So we built a pool of water; it was only like two feet deep.”

The director continued, “It was really to get bits of information from characters. Because we’re having all these things happen: Gorr is coming to this place to make a wish? In the edit, we were like, ‘We need to explain this.’ Because with these films, you don’t want the audience to have a lot of questions. We just wanted them to sit back and relax and enjoy the adventure.”

He added, “Best Buy is not dead.”

So the scene where Jane dies in Thor’s arms as the two of them and Gorr reach Eternity was filmed in a Best Buy parking lot. Natalie Portman was right — it is a gorgeous sequence. And fans would have never known that it took place at Best Buy.

Will Taika Waititi return for ‘Thor 5’?

Since the end of Thor: Love and Thunder revealed, “Thor will return,” many fans wonder if Marvel is producing Thor 5. And would Taika Waititi return to direct a potential fifth Thor film?

“Now, I don’t know what would be next,” Waititi told Insider. “I would definitely do one, but only if Chris [Hemsworth] did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like, what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

