‘Taina’ Star Declined Invitation to Lead The Pussycat Dolls

Nickelodeon had several shows that chronicled the growing pains of teenage years, one of which was Taina. Starring Christina Vidal, the show followed a young Latina girl attending a performing arts high school with dreams of musical stardom. It’s been 20 years since the show went off the air, but the show remains a classic. Fans have been asking for a reunion, or at least an album or single from Vidal. Ironically, she had the chance to be part of The Pussycat Dolls. There’s a surprising reason why she turned it down.

Christina Vidal says ‘Taina’ was cancelled for various reasons

Taina was cancelled after just two seasons. The cancelation was due to the network’s observation that it only appealed to female viewers. Josh Cruze, who played Taina’s father on the show, claimed that increasing production costs also contributed.

Vidal told the LA Times that a core female viewership was not the reason for the cancellation. “They didn’t really say anything … just that they’d replace it with a show about Master P and his son, Vidal revealed to LA Times. “But I think it had something to do with me getting a record deal.”

She also admits to being a semi-problem child. “I was just partying, I was late at times – sometimes unprepared,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “My attitude wasn’t great, I was exhausted, and I was a kid trying to be responsible at work, but also being a teenager and going through normal teenager things.”

The Nickelodeon alum says she was asked to lead The Pussycat Dolls

While filming the show, Vidal was also pursuing a singing career. She says the network executives began to grow frustrated with her management team because they didn’t allow her to be overworked.

“And, just not doing everything they wanted me to do. I wasn’t new to the business then — I was 20. I had a lawyer, I had people around me who knew my rights. This was a time when they had kids do a whole bunch of stuff without having any rights,” she explained.

The Life With Mikey star signed with MCA Records. But it didn’t last long. “They wanted to make me a star. But a year later, the whole company got shut down and bought by some other company,” she explained. “The president of that company sat down with me and asked if I wanted to be the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls,” she added. But it wasn’t something she wanted to be part of, adding, “I was like, “So you want me to dress up in lingerie and sing these songs?” I wanted to be a solo artist, but they ultimately shelved my album.” The role went to Nicole Scherzinger.

What has she been up to since the show ended?

Vidal has continued acting, with roles in movies like Freaky Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan – and guest roles on television shows like Girlfriends. In recent years, she appeared in Being Mary Jane and Grand Hotel. But now, she’s focusing on her family. She’s now married and a mother.