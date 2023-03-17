‘Taxi’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

The hit TV show Taxi aired on ABC and NBC from 1979 to 1983. The series focused on the employees of the Sunshine Taxi Company. Which Taxi cast member has the highest net worth today? Here’s what we know.

Jeff Conaway

The cast of ‘Taxi.’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $250,000

The late Jeff Conaway played the character Bobby Wheeler. Conaway had an estimated net worth of $250,000 at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He died on May 27, 2011. Conaway reportedly died after an accidental drug overdose. He was 60 years old.

Carol Kane

Carol Kane | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $3 million

Carol Kane played the character Simka Dahblitz-Gravas. As of this writing, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million. One of Kane’s early acting roles was an appearance in the 1971 movie Carnal Knowledge. She played the role of Jennifer. After starring in Taxi, Kane went on to appear in Cheers, Hunters, Over the Brooklyn Bridge, and Seinfeld.

Andy Kaufman

Andy Kaufman | Jim Britt/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $3 million

The late Andy Kaufman played the character Latka Gravas. Kaufman had an estimated net worth of $3 million (adjusted for inflation) at the time of his death. He died from lung cancer on May 16, 1984. He was 35 years old.

Marilu Henner

Marilu Henner | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $12 million

Marilu Henner played Elaine Nardo. As of this writing, she has an estimated net worth of $12 million. One of Henner’s early acting roles was in the 1977 movie Between the Lines. After starring in Taxi, Henner went on to appear in Bob Hearts Abishola, Evening Shade, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Tracy Ullman Show.

Judd Hirsch

Judd Hirsch | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $12 million

Judd Hirsch played the character Alex Reiger. As of this writing, he has an estimated net worth of $12 million. One of Hirsch’s early acting roles was in the 1974 TV movie The Law. After Taxi, Hirsch appeared in Damages, Dear John, The Goldbergs, Numb3rs, and Running on Empty.

Tony Danza

Tony Danza | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $40 million

Tony Danza played the character Tony Banta. As of this writing, he has an estimated net worth of $40 million. One of Danza’s early roles was in the 1978 movie Fast Lane Blues. After Taxi, Danza appeared in Baby Talk, Family Law, The Good Cop, and Who’s the Boss?

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd | CBS via Getty Images

Net worth: $40 million

Christopher Lloyd played Reverend Jim Ingnatowski. As of this writing, he has an estimated net worth of $40 million. One of Lloyd’s early acting roles was in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. After Taxi, he appeared in the Back to the Future franchise, Cyberchase, Granite Flats, NCIS, and Stacked.

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $80 million

Danny DeVito has the highest net worth today. He played the character Louie DePalma. As of this writing, DeVito has an estimated net worth of $80 million. One of his early acting roles was in the 1970 movie Dreams of Glass. After Taxi, DeVito appeared in the films Romancing the Stone, Ruthless People, Terms of Endearment, Throw Momma from the Train, Twins, and many more.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.