Taylor Sheridan’s New Drama Adds Big Names Already Familiar to Fans of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Taylor Sheridan has a number of series in the works for Paramount+, including a CIA drama called Lioness. Zoe Saldaña was announced earlier this year as the series lead, and Laysla De Oliveira was also named as one of the stars. Now, three more big names have been added to the cast that is already familiar to fans of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program

According to Variety, Sheridan’s new series Lioness is based on the real-life CIA program of the same name. Saldaña will play Joe, the chief of the spy organization’s Lioness Engagement Team, who recruits Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira) into the program. Joe is also tasked with “training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Per the official Lioness logline, the story “follows Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Sheridan created Lioness and also serves as an executive producer on the project. He took over as showrunner back in June when the originally attached showrunner — Thomas Brady (NOS4A2, Hell on Wheels) — left the series over creative differences.

‘Lioness’ adds three big names already familiar to fans of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe

The writers room for Lioness Season 1 has officially closed and the episodes will soon be going into production. But, Sheridan first has to finish the casting process. And he just added three big names to the cast that are already familiar to fans of the Yellowstone universe.

LaMonica Garrett, Dave Annable, and James Jordan have all joined the cast of Lioness, and each one has a history with Sheridan. Garrett starred as Thomas in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Annable played John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) oldest son Lee Dutton in the Yellowstone pilot. He also returned for a cameo in the season 4 finale.

Jordan has an extensive history working with Sheridan, appearing in two of his feature films — Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead. He had roles in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Sheridan’s prison drama Mayor of Kingstown. And, Jordan also stars as Livestock Agent Steve Hendon on Yellowstone.

Garrett and Jordan will play “experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team” known as Tucker and Two Cups, respectively. Meanwhile, Annable will be playing Neil, the husband of Saldaña’s Joe, and the father of their two daughters.

LaMonica Garrett could also appear in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

When Sheridan finds an actor he enjoys working with, he has a habit of casting them in numerous projects. Lioness will be the second Sheridan series that Garrett has worked on, but there’s a possibility fans could see him in another — 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

That series stars David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves — the legendary first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. The title of the show makes it clear that the story is set in the Yellowstone universe, but it remains to be seen if he will interact with the Duttons.

Considering Garrett’s 1883 character Thomas was a former Pinkerton Agent, he believes he would fit right into The Bass Reeves Story.

“To me, that’s a perfect world for Thomas,” Garrett told TV Guide. “It’s the same time period. He knows the terrain, he knows the area. I’m sure Thomas and Bass Reeves have bumped into each other at some point or another, in my head…If I was writing the scripts, I’d for sure put it in there.”

Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock. 1883 is now playing on Paramount+. A release date has not yet been announced for Lioness and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

