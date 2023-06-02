Taylor Sheridan’s New Project ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Will Premiere Long Before Season 5, Part 2 of ‘Yellowstone’

Taylor Sheridan is about to release a brand new show, and no, it has nothing to do with his Yellowstone universe. The showrunner is gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming series, Special Ops: Lioness, which is set to air a lot sooner than expected.

Sheridan was originally slated to release season 5, part 2 of Yellowstone this summer. However, Lioness appears to have taken that premiere date, pushing the final episodes of Yellowstone even further out.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ gets a premiere date

Sheridan, the mastermind behind the hit show Yellowstone, is set to bring his next series to screens in the coming months. Sheridan’s show, Special Ops: Lioness, is set to premiere as early as this summer.

According to Daily Caller, Jeff Sneider, the host of the podcast The Hot Mic, revealed that Lioness could air as soon as July. The project features a stellar cast with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña leading the series.

This new show also features renowned actor Morgan Freeman as well as some familiar cast members from the Yellowstone universe. It delves into the gripping story of the real-life CIA program called Lioness Engagement Team. This group of operatives embarked on a mission to dismantle a terrorist organization from within its own ranks.

Originally developed in collaboration with the Marine Corps, the program focused on recruiting and training women. However, details about the intricacies of the series remain largely undisclosed.

Season 5, Part 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ faces more delays

This summer, fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the second half of Yellowstone Season 5. Due to ongoing conflicts between Sheridan and the show’s lead, Kevin Costner, production and release dates have been postponed.

Sheridan is currently working on a multitude of shows in collaboration with Paramount Network and 101 Studios. This includes several Yellowstone spinoffs as well as shows not related to the Dutton storyline.

Initially, there were reports indicating that Yellowstone would return this summer. However, the release date has been reportedly shifted to the fall, with episode 9 airing sometime in November.

The cast and crew of Yellowstone are expected to start production on the final episodes this August. That, of course, could change if Sheridan and Costner can’t work things out.

Regrettably, this upcoming release will mark the final season of Yellowstone, as season 5 will conclude the series.

Everything we know about the final season of ‘Yellowstone’

The Dutton family is about to face a slew of challenges when Sheridan’s Yellowstone makes its comeback with the second half of season 5.

On the one hand, there is a potential clash between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley). On the other hand, John (Costner) is confronting the grim reality that the ranch is jeopardizing his family’s legacy.

In the gripping midseason finale, a dangerous bacterial disease threatened John’s cattle, forcing him to relocate the herd to Texas. The move, however, has the potential to financially ruin the Duttons if leasing the land doesn’t go as planned.

Sheridan broke up the final season of Yellowstone into two parts. The second half will feature six episodes, details of which have yet to be released.

If all goes as planned, the final episodes of Yellowstone will make their way to screens just in time for Thanksgiving.