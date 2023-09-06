Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie and her most recent album, 'Midnights', have both proven how much of a draw she is.

It’s one thing to conquer the pop charts, but the biggest pop singers conquer the silver screen as well. Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has been turned into a movie that’s coming to theaters soon. Swift has proven the power of her brand through the incredible demand for the movie — as if she had anything to prove at this point.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie has broken a major record for AMC Theaters

Swift released her first album, Taylor Swift, in 2006. Since then, she’s had a massive string of his running from country-pop love songs to dancefloor fillers to folk ballads. She’s been around for enough time that her early stuff has become the subject of nostalgia — even though she’s never left the pop charts! That nostalgia culminated in her Eras Tour, which celebrates different evolutions of her sound and style.

Swift has produced a concert film of the tour called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift’s brand is so huge that the movie is a mind-boggling success before it even hit theaters. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has sold $26 million worth of tickets at AMC Entertainment —a record for the company.

How the ‘Eras Tour’ movie is impacting the new installment of the ‘Exorcist’ franchise

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also has an established movie franchise shifting gears. The Exorcist was first released in 1973 and it has spawned multiple sequels and prequels as well as a television series. The upcoming installment in the franchise — The Exorcist: Believer — was supposed to come out the same day as Swift’s movie but its release has been moved to avoid competing with the concert film.

The Exorcist is one of the most important horror films ever, so it’s incredible that Swift has The Exorcist running scared! Theaters seem to be struggling right now but Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour could be a huge boom for them. It’s not difficult to imagine the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer breaking records again.

How Taylor Swift’s most recent album ‘Midnights’ performed in the United States

While The Eras Tour highlights many of Swift’s albums, it came after the release of her 2022 album Midnights. Midnights proves Swift is still a chart juggernaut as well as a touring giant. That album topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks, lasting on the chart for 45 weeks so far.

Midnights produced several singles as well. The first single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. It lasted on the chart for 45 weeks. The other two singles from the record, “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both reached No. 2 on the chart. The former stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks while the latter stayed on the chart for 25 weeks. “Lavender Haze” garnered extra media attention when model Laith Ashley appeared in its music video.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a hit already — and we can’t wait to see what Swift has up her sleeve.