Taylor Swift Has Had Her ‘ S*** Together’ Since She Was 19, Says Hayley Williams

Taylor Swift is, without question, one of the most popular entertainers of her generation. Take the frenzy over tickets for her upcoming The Eras Tour, for instance. But in a lot of ways, the singer/songwriter has grown up in the spotlight, with her first album releasing when she was just 16.

While fame can make adolescence even more difficult, Swift’s longtime friend Hayley Williams claims Swift seemingly had it all figured out very early on.

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams have been friends for years

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams in 2011 | Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

Swift and Williams have a long history. The two singers both broke into the music business around the same time. Williams is the lead vocalist of Paramore, which released its debut album All We Know Is Falling just a year before Swift’s self-titled debut. The two women are nearly the same age, with Williams almost exactly a year older than Swift.

In any case, the two singers have a long and friendly history. As Williams once explained, they met at a Grammys party and began hanging out. Given Williams’ appearance as one of Swift’s “Squad” members in the “Bad Blood” video — and the “Misery Business” singer’s recent comments — the two pals remain as tight as ever nearly 15 years after they first met.

The epiphany Taylor Swift inspired from Hayley Williams

In an interview with Apple Music, Williams, along with her Paramore bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro, sat down to discuss their music and careers. Williams brought up her friendship with Swift and a key moment when she realized how put-together her friend was:

“I remember when we were like 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point cause we both lived in Nashville. And we’re both kind of experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time … The first time that I went over, and we were looking around her place, she was like, ‘Oh, this is my little closet where I keep gifts and things that I like. If I randomly am just like, ‘I’m going to send them something or like, ‘I did something, and they hosted me. And I want to thank them.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my god, my life is so not together. I can barely remember to send someone a card or flowers. There are still Christmas gifts at my house that I have not sent to my friends just sitting there in the back of my closet… I wish that I was the person that just felt like I had all my s*** together, and I was like, ‘Oh, I had some extra time. So I’m just popping by with some flowers, right? You know, that kind of a thing. That is my idealized self.”

In addition to this tidbit, Williams revealed Swift is “a really good cook” and taught her how to make a bunch of dishes. Overall, it does seem like Swift carried a maturity and independence beyond her years. Her loyal fans probably aren’t surprised.

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams are going on tour

This week, Paramore unveils its first album in six years, Lizzo taps SZA for a “Special” rework, and Taylor Swift hits the dance floor. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/6yvtXjcgho — billboard (@billboard) February 10, 2023

In the spring of 2023, Swift is heading back on tour for the first time since 2018. Paramore is among the acts accompanying her on the road for The Eras Tour. The band, which released new album This Is Why in February 2023, is among the many bands and artists set to open for Swift.

Paramore joins an impressive lineup that also includes Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn. The Eras Tour is set to begin on March 17, 2023 and will span a whopping 52 shows. The final show will occur on August 8, 2023.