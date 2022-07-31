Taylor Swift’s Carbon Footprint Is ‘Treacherous’— Swifties Make Fun of Her Private Jet Use

Taylor Swift is out of the woods and, apparently, traveling by private jet. This artist was recently revealed to have the highest CO2 emissions of any celebrity for 2022. Swifties consequently responded on social media, poking fun at her excessive private plane use.

Taylor Swift raked up the highest private jet carbon emissions in 2022

Taylor Swift Delivers New York University 2022 Commencement Address at Yankee Stadium | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Swift wrote “Out of the Woods” while on a plane. Even if she’s currently in her nature-inspired folklore era, this musician is under fire for her environmental impact. That’s mainly attributed to her private jet use, with the Folklore songwriter having a large carbon footprint.

According to The Tab, Swift is the celebrity with the highest CO2 emission, with the website writing that she raked up “a total of 170 flights on her private jet since January, Taylor has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air, or 15.9 days.”

Considering Swift is not touring, this information was especially jarring for environmentalists. The news came just days after it was revealed Kylie Jenner took a 17-minute flight instead of driving to her destination.

Taylor Swift fans responded to her private jet use

Some social media users shared concerns and expressed anger over Swift’s private jet use. That’s particularly true because the artist often mentions issues facing young people, including student loans and gender inequality.

​​”She pollutes as much carbon in a year (for flying alone) as 1200 people,” one Reddit user wrote. “That is, if 1200 people reduced their carbon emissions to zero [out] her personal flying would cancel it out. Yeah, people need to make personal sacrifices, but some people need to sacrifice more than others.”

“As much as we love Taylor, she’s still an uber-rich, out of touch with the common folk person,” another Reddit user noted. “No matter how many silly TikToks she posts. She’s not one of us and will choose privacy and luxury over climate change any day. Clearly.”

Of course, Swifties on Twitter poked fun at Swift’s private jet use, with one mentioning that the performer wrote “August,” which offsets her carbon footprint.

Someone else joked that she takes a private jet to pick up Flaming Hot Cheetos and an Arizona Iced Tea. Another posted a video with Rosalía and a particularly loud plane, saying that was actually Swift flying over.

Swift herself has not commented on her private jet use. However, a representative for the “You Belong With Me” singer shared more insight into the carbon footprint information included in the article.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson for Swift said to Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Other celebrities who made the list for high carbon emissions include Jay-Z, A.Rod, and Kim Kardashian.

RELATED: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Star, Simu Liu, Is a Confirmed Swiftie — ‘I’m Looking for That Scarf’