Teddy Bears Left for Queen Elizabeth Just Got the Sweetest Palace Send-off Before Camilla Parker Bowles Donates Them

TL;DR:

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death included Paddington Bear stuffed animals.

Photos of Paddington Bear stuffed animals around Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have been featured on the royal family’s Twitter.

The toy bears are being donated to a children’s charity on Nov. 24.

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear | Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Paddington Bear stuffed animals left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her Sept. 8 death are getting new homes. Camilla Parker Bowles is handing them out at an upcoming charity event. But before then, the bears got a fun farewell.

Paddington Bear stuffed animals were left as a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee video

The teddy bears became linked with Queen Elizabeth in the months before she died. In June 2022, she appeared in a video opposite the beloved character. It marked one of the many special things honoring the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

In the clip, Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear sat down for tea. It ended with a heartwarming, “Thank you, ma’am, for everything.”

When Queen Elizabeth died, among the many tributes left by mourners were Paddington Bear stuffed animals. Prince William even joked Paddington Bear “knocked the Corgi off the top spot,” (via Daily Mail) adding the queen’s dogs “won’t take that very well.” The now-Prince of Wales also admitted to getting unexpectedly emotional over the teddy bear tributes.

The royal family posted photos of the toy bears around Buckingham Palace and Clarence House

We’ve had a lovely stay at Clarence House and Buckingham Palace (doing our best to keep out of mischief…)



Looking forward to arriving at our new homes next week!



? https://t.co/ziDWQhFZtK pic.twitter.com/PmZy5c8moh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2022

In a Nov. 18 tweet, the royal family shared some fun images of Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

One photo showed four bears exiting with a vintage-looking suitcase. Another had Paddington Bear in a library next to a copy of Michael Bond’s Paddington Takes a Bath. In another, he slid down a banister. And, finally, the bear sat on a bench with works of art in the background.

“We’ve had a lovely stay at Clarence House and Buckingham Palace (doing our best to keep out of mischief…),” the caption read. “Looking forward to arriving at our new homes next week!”

The post concluded with a link to the royal family’s website and The Paddington Project.

Camilla Parker Bowles will hand out teddy bears left for Queen Elizabeth at a Nov. 24 charity event

Next week, The Queen Consort will attend a special teddy bears picnic at a @Barnardos Nursery to deliver Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Royal Residences and @TheRoyalParks.



Take a look at their journey so far: pic.twitter.com/4Pwt7YL5yb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2022

So what’s happening to the teddy bears left for Queen Elizabeth? The royal family announced shortly after her death they were being donated to Barnado’s, a children’s charity. Now the day has come.

The queen consort is, per The Paddington Project page, attending a “special teddy bears picnic.” On Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, Camilla will hand out Paddington Bear teddy bears — and other “cuddly toys” — left for the queen.

The event will take place at Barnardo’s Bow Nursery in London, England. Camilla, who took over for Queen Elizabeth as Barnardo’s patron in 2016, will be joined by children supported by the charity.

Staff will be there too as well as a few other special guests. Paddington stars such as Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris will also be there alongside Bond’s daughter Karen Jankel.

Marmalade sandwiches, a nod to the character, will be on the menu. 1,000 bears total are expected to be donated.

