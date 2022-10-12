After episodes largely focused on others, the Oct. 12 episode of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies takes a closer look at Pippa (Sonia Mena). She finds herself opening up about the past following a visit from her dad. Meanwhile, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) does something that could change everything. Continue to get a recap of Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 8: “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion”]

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 8: Pippa tells Charlie about her lonely high school experience

It’s April 2008 in “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion,” which began streaming on Oct. 12, according to Hulu. Pippa having lunch with her dad and Wrigley (Spencer House) kicks off the episode.

In the car, Pippa’s dad tells her — in Spanish — he wanted to check in. “If you ever start to feel bad, you can always come home,” he says. Later, Wrigley asks Pippa what she and her dad were discussing. It wasn’t him, right? Right, she says.

Then Pippa finds herself sitting with Lucy’s roommate, Charlie (Zoe Renee). They watch Ever After. The next day, after the school fair, complete with food trucks and a cappella, Pippa’s back with Charlie.

Charlie says she doesn’t “know what version of you I’m going to get.” Will it be the version of Pippa who watches Ever After “ironically” or the one who confessed to liking it? Suddenly, Pippa and Charlie are kissing. It leads to more until Charlie calls Pippa out for faking an orgasm.

It’s then Pippa admits she’s much more inexperienced than some people might think. Wrigley’s the first person she’s had sex with and he doesn’t know it.

From there, Pippa proceeds to open up about her high school experience. She transferred schools after girls catfished her. She spent her senior year being “miserable.” Until finally, she came to Baird College and became a “cool” person.

the spring fair — what could go wrong? don't miss a new #TellMeLies this wednesday. pic.twitter.com/OB5IFvePBH — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) October 11, 2022

Lucy and Stephen argue about Diana and Wrigley

There’s friction between Lucy and Stephen (Jackson White) almost from the start of the Oct. 12 episode. Lucy’s upset Stephen didn’t tell her he didn’t get the internship he interviewed for in the fall.

Then there’s the fact she nearly said, “I love you.” Lucy finds out from Evan (Branden Cook)

Diana (Alicia Crowder) and Stephen used to say it to each other often. Later, Lucy makes out with Stephen during Diana’s a cappella performance.

Stephen doesn’t like it. Lucy fires back with a comment about Wrigley, Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth), and Macy (Lily McInerny). Diana would probably report them immediately, she says. In seconds Stephen’s apologizing.

Later, after Stephen’s mom (Norah Segal) tells him she won’t pay for housing next year because he helped his sister apply — and get accepted — to boarding school, he lashes out at Lucy. Why? Because she supposedly fangirled all over Wrigley when she congratulated him on making football captain.

“It’s about the Drew thing?” Lucy asks, saying it must be “killing” Stephen to cover for him and Wrigley. It’s turned him into an “a**hole,” he replies. They get to do whatever and walk away while he can’t.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” Stephen concludes as they hug. Or is there?

Pippa finally tells Lucy she knows about Macy

Sonia Mena in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 | Josh Stringer/Hulu

After months of knowing about Macy and Drew, Pippa opens up to Lucy. “Drew was there the night Macy had her accident,” she says after Lucy asks why she comes to his defense so often.

Lucy’s not sure about Drew’s story. Did he really swerve to avoid Macy’s car like he told Pippa? After all, Macy seemed like a responsible person.

“Stephen knows. He’s known the whole time. He didn’t want me to tell you,” Pippa confesses, adding that he threatened her. “That’s what he does. He hoards information, and then he waits to use it against people.”

“He’s a really, really bad guy,” she continues. She doesn’t want to see her friend get hurt. “I could hurt him so badly. I’m not the person you should be worried about,” Lucy replies. Unbeknownst to Pippa, Lucy knows Stephen’s version of events.

In the last moments of the episode, Lucy drops an anonymous note about Drew and Macy in the dean’s mailbox.

A new episode of Tell Me Lies begins streaming every Wednesday on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: ‘And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You’