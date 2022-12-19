‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White Admitted He Is ‘Obsessed’ With His Co-Star Grace Van Patten Long Before He Confirmed Their Relationship Status

Tell Me Lies stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten have confirmed they are officially dating. But, they didn’t reveal their relationship status until after weeks of teasing fans. In fact, White said he was “obsessed” with his co-star before admitting he and Van Patten were an item.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White | Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

‘Tell Me Lies’ star Grace Van Patten praised Jackson White for creating a ‘safe’ space on set

White and Van Patten play college students Lucy and Stephen in Tell Me Lies, which is based on a novel by Carola Lovering. The story follows the duo as they get wrapped up in a toxic relationship and portrays how that tumultuous connection affects the people around them.

When the show premiered, Van Patten praised White for helping to create a safe space on the set while filming the sex scenes.

“It’s really amazing that we had our intimacy coordinator who really just discussed everything and created such a safe environment for us,” she said in September, per Us Weekly. “Because the scenes are very, very intimate.”

Jackson White admitted he was ‘obsessed’ with his co-star

While attending multiple red-carpet events together to promote Tell Me Lies, White and Van Patten sparked dating speculation. He explained that his character is so intense, manipulative, and crazy at times that it can be hard “being that guy.”

“Then when they cut, I would have to be myself and that was really hard for me. Grace was so good about compartmentalizing the character and herself and I just tried to follow that. She’s the best,” White said.

In late September, White — who is the son of Married, With Children star Katey Sagal — hinted that he was interested in exploring a romance with Van Patten during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I have such a crush on her. I hope [us dating] happens. I don’t know. Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together. She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this,” White said.

“All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing.”

The ‘Tell Me Lies’ stars confirm their relationship status

In October, Van Patten played coy and said that fans “should just leave it up for mystery” and “keep it fun.” A few days later, she said during an interview that she had the “biggest crush ever” on White.

“[The speculation] doesn’t bother me at all. It’s fun. It’s fun like any other discussion about the show. It’s engaging and it’s hilarious. I love it,” Van Patten said.

Finally, White and Van Patten were photographed holding hands in early November at the CFDA Awards. He later uploaded a photo strip of the couple that seemingly confirmed their relationship status. White jokingly covered one of the images with an emoji — a snap of the two co-stars sharing a kiss.

Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu.