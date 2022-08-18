‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Ethan Kang Tweeted at the Producer to Cast Him as the Lead

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The women continue to widdle down their groups of men, and Ethan Kang went home right before hometowns. Now, Ethan is making it known he wants to become the lead of The Bachelor 2023. Here’s what he tweeted at producer Mike Fleiss.

Who is ‘The Bachelor’ 2023? Ethan Kang tweeted at producers to cast him

ABC won’t announce who the next lead of The Bachelor is until The Bachelorette Season 19 ends. But that’s not stopping some of the men this season from reaching out to attain the coveted role. Many fans adored Ethan in season 19, who was extremely respectful toward Rachel Recchia. Now, it seems he’s vying to become the next star.

Ethan tweeted at producer Mike Fleiss on Aug. 17, 2022. “If @SimuLiu can become the first Marvel superhero, then how about the first Asian Bachelor?” his tweet reads, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “What we thinkin? #manifest #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation I’m a man of the people.”

Ethan also posted about this topic on his Instagram. “As a Korean-American man I want to say how truly honored I am to be the first full Asian-American to make it this far on The Bachelorette,” he wrote on Aug. 17. “With that said, why has it taken this d*** long? As the only Asian male this season, it made me think: where’s the Asian representation?”

Fans have mixed feelings about Ethan Kang reaching out

Many fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 would love to see Ethan Kang become an Asian lead for The Bachelor 2023. But other fans don’t like his approach of tweeting at Mike Fleiss.

“Nothing tanks your chances of being The Bachelor faster than running a public campaign to be The Bachelor,” a fan wrote.

“I feel like the people who openly campaign hard like this don’t get the gig,” another noted. “He’s right though.”

Others like that Ethan continues to campaign for what he wants, as putting himself out there is better than staying quiet.

“Simu [Liu] put it out there and years down the line got the Shang Chi gig. Why can’t Ethan tweet it?” another fan noted. “If he never gets Bachelor, no harm done. If it works out, it makes headlines, haha.”

“He’s allowed to campaign,” another fan supported. “He’s allowed to voice his interest in the role. Are we pretending this show and role is something sacred and important? Something you have to treat with the utmost respect and approach quietly?”

All signs point to Nate Mitchell becoming the next lead after ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

While many fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 want to see Ethan Kang take the role of The Bachelor 2023, all signs point to Nate Mitchell getting the role. Nate had a fantastic edit with Gabby Windey and left the show on good terms. Additionally, he wrote that his “journey continues” on Instagram after he left the show. Early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast spoilers note Nate doesn’t head to the beach, which could mean he’s the next lead.

Unfortunately, Nate received some bad press during the season. One of his ex-girlfriends shared photos and messages with Reality Steve that alleged Nate was cheating on her during their 18-month relationship. The woman also alleged that Nate never told her about his daughter.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when Nate takes the hot seat during the “Men Tell All.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

