‘The Bachelor’ 2023: More Evidence Points to Nate Mitchell Becoming the Lead

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 featured the end of Nate Mitchell’s road on the show. Nate initially pursued Gabby Windey, and he seemed like a frontrunner to win. Unfortunately, Gabby decided she didn’t want to continue her path with Nate, thus sending him home. Now, Reality Steve found additional evidence to support the idea that Nate might become the next star of The Bachelor.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Nate Mitchell.]

Who is going to be ‘The Bachelor’ in 2023? Many fans suspect it’s Nate Mitchell

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Nate Mitchell was a fan favorite on The Bachelorette Season 19. He connected with Gabby Windey early on while speaking about his daughter, and the two continued to hit it off. Unfortunately, Gabby sent him home in episode 6. She tearfully explained that she wasn’t ready to become a mother just yet.

“I think we’re just at two different places in our life,” Gabby explains to Nate through tears while on their second one-on-one date. ” … I’m terrified of not just being a mom, but being bad at it. I see you, and I know you’re such a good dad, and I know she’s so lucky to have you.” To that, Nate told Gabby she’ll be a fantastic mom one day.

Now that Nate’s off the show, many fans suspect he received an edit during The Bachelorette that makes him a contender to lead The Bachelor 2023. Unfortunately, Reality Steve released unsavory information regarding Nate’s past dating history recently. Regardless, production appeared to favor Nate in how he was represented on the show.

Reality Steve posted even more evidence to suggest Nate is the next lead of ‘The Bachelor’

Ok, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor ??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 9, 2022

So, could Nate Mitchell really become The Bachelor after his stint on The Bachelorette Season 19? Spoiler guru Reality Steve certainly thinks so. In a recent update, he mentioned Nate and his daughter were spotted in Disneyland getting a tour — and it seems this could be Bachelor-related.

“Got a video of him and his daughter at Disneyland from this past Friday with a tour guide, and while not being definitive proof of anything, that’s definitely something that’s reserved for the next leads in this franchise,” Reality Steve wrote. “Especially with his daughter and getting the tour. You couple that with last night’s edit, Fleiss having his Twitter diarrhea last week defending Nate every chance he could, which in turn meant acknowledging something I posted? Let’s just say Nate is definitely at the forefront of their mind for The Bachelor, if not at the top of their list.”

Reality Steve mentioned producer Mike Fleiss’s tweets. Fleiss took to Twitter to defend Nate against the cheating allegations, further prompting suspicion that production is eyeing Nate as the next lead.

He won’t be part of the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast allegedly contains several cast members from The Bachelorette Season 19. Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris all allegedly joined the cast, with some of them making it further than others. After that devastating exit on The Bachelorette, fans would love to see Nate Mitchell on the beach. His reported absence further implies he might become the lead of The Bachelor 2023.

Before The Bachelorette ends, fans will see Nate at the “Men Tell All” special. Spoilers note Gabby allegedly defends Nate thanks to her fantastic personal experience with him. Again, another solid edit in Nate’s favor might point to a future Bachelor role.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Fans Don’t Believe Logan Palmer Left Due to Coronavirus