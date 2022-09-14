‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Zach Shallcross Likely the Next Lead, Reality Steve Reports

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross had a tough breakup during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. The couple hit it off at the beginning of the season, but their difficult private conversation during the Fantasy Suites sunk their chances at love. It seems fans might see more of Zach in the future, though. Here’s what Reality Steve reported about him possibly taking over as the next lead for The Bachelor 2023.

Zach Shallcross left Rachel Recchia during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross developed a strong relationship at the beginning of the season, but The Bachelorette finale showed the end of their romance.

Zach expressed doubts about their relationship after Rachel took him on an overnight date during Fantasy Suites week. After their date, they had an awkward morning together in which Rachel shared she had more “clarity” surrounding their romance. Zach then shared his doubts with host Jesse Palmer.

Zach’s difficulties extended into The Bachelorette finale. Before the rose ceremony with Aven Jones and Tino Franco, Zach pulled Rachel aside to express his feelings. “To be honest, I thought that what I was seeing wasn’t the real Rachel,” he shared. “I felt like I was seeing Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel that I’d come to know and love. … I did really love you. You know, I saw a future with you. But, I need to go.”

‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Reality Steve says Zach Shallcross is likely the next lead

Many fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 finale were sad to see Zach Shallcross leave Rachel Recchia behind. While it was clear that Rachel still had strong feelings for Aven Jones and Tino Franco, her relationship with Zach seemed promising, and he certainly would’ve been a fantastic choice for a husband. But it looks like fans will see plenty of Zach again, according to Reality Steve.

“(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be ‘official’ until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” The Bachelorette spoiler guru tweeted on Sept. 14, 2022.

Zach not joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast lends even more credibility to Reality Steve’s claim that he’ll become the lead for The Bachelor 2023. Several of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s contestants are hitting the beach, but Zach might be busy.

When is ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 After the Final Rose special?

(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross. pic.twitter.com/jnh4zY2hci — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 14, 2022

According to Reality Steve, fans will get confirmation regarding The Bachelor 2023 lead during the After the Final Rose Ceremony. The Bachelorette finale began on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Part two of the finale, which is three hours long, airs the following Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The After the Final Rose special will likely air at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, 2022, after the final two hours of the finale.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale continues on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

