‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Friends ‘Not Happy’ About Dating Kelley Flanagan Again, Source Claims

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is coming to a close soon, and fans are looking forward to hearing about the next lead for The Bachelor. Peter Weber was the lead for The Bachelor Season 24, and after his failed engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, he pursued Maddie Prewett, and then went back to Kelley Flanagan. While Peter and Kelley broke up, a source confirms they’re back together as of August 2022 — and his friends are allegedly unhappy.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan connected before ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on ‘The Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor Season 24 highlighter Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s early connection. Peter met her outside the show before the season began and asked her to join. She did, and they hit it off for several weeks. However, Peter went on to develop closer connections with some of the other women, and he sent Kelley home.

After Peter’s engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss went downhill (and his relationship attempt with Maddie Prewett failed), he and Kelley gave their relationship another shot. They dated throughout 2020, and Cosmopolitan notes they broke up on New Year’s Eve.

“Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100% agreed that they needed time apart,” a source shared with E! News at the time.

It seems Peter’s mother, Barb, might’ve also contributed to their breakup. “Barb put a lot of pressure on them, which was definitely hard,” another source shared.

Peter and Kelley were spotted together throughout 2021, but it didn’t appear they were actually together. Then, in May 2022, Kelley spoke about why her relationship with Peter wasn’t working. “Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse,” she shared on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast.

Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan back together? A source says yes, and Peter’s friends aren’t happy

#BachelorNation's Peter Weber just dropped a *major* hint that he and ex Kelley Flanagan have gotten back together.https://t.co/JyScrqhqi5 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 29, 2022

With their long relationship history starting with The Bachelor, where do Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan stand now? According to Bachelornation.Scoop, a source confirmed that the two are back together. “They’re back together (confirmed from a reliable source),” the post on their Instagram Stories reads, according to a Reddit screenshot. “Peter’s friends are not happy about it, though.”

Speculation about the couple has intensified as of late. Kelley posted a photo of herself in a pink dress, and to that, someone commented, “Having impure thoughts Ms. Hottie!” To that, Peter commented back, “Same.”

The Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve also touched on the topic. “Neither of them has addressed it publicly, but there have been plenty of signs in recent weeks,” he wrote. “Being at a Cubs game together, then him leaving thirsty comments on some of her IG pics. So we’ll wait ’til the official announcement, but the signs are there.”

Was either planning to join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. ? Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming soon, and some women from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor are hitting the beach. Did either Peter or Kelley Flanagan plan to join the cast?

So far, it doesn’t look like it. Early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers give no indication that Peter and Kelley planned to join. In the past, Kelley shot down the idea of heading to Paradise. “I don’t think I’m made for these shows,” Flanagan said. “Hey, I respect it. They’re amazing. But I don’t know how much of a future I have with them.”

We’ll see if either Kelley or Peter changes their minds in the future.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Couple Spotted at Wells Adams’ Wedding