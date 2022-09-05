‘The Bachelorette’: 1 of Gabby’s Men Thinks She’s ‘Cheating’ in the Fantasy Suites

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here, and Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to see what goes down for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby is taking three men to the Fantasy Suites, and in a trailer for the upcoming episode, it appears one of the men considers her actions as “cheating.” Here are predictions on what goes down.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey in season 19.]

Gabby Windey takes 3 men to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey each have three men left heading into The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites. Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster are all vying for Gabby’s heart, and she has a unique connection with each of the men.

Erich and Gabby had a strong connection from the beginning, and she solidified that connection with him during his hometown visit. Jason and Gabby had a fantastic one-on-one early on, bringing out Gabby’s softer side. And Gabby’s had a clear attraction to Johnny from the start, though his screentime during hometowns was limited.

In a new teaser for the Fantasy Suites, Gabby’s telling Rachel she’s prepared to utilize her time with the men well. “It’s overnights with multiple men,” she states. “But, as much as I want to revert back to, ‘Let’s play, let’s giggle,’ we do have to utilize this time. … We’re going into this week having feelings in a certain way, but they can definitely change.”

Which of her men says she’s ‘cheating’? There are plenty of theories

When something feels too good to be true, it just might be. The 2-night Bachelorette Event starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aFF4yMIhms — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 5, 2022

Another teaser for The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites shows more of what’s to come. A voiceover from Gabby has her talking about how one of her men believes she’s cheating on him during her overnights with the other men.

“He’s expressed to me that I’m cheating,” her voiceover states.

So, who could Gabby be talking about? The promo shows her walking away from Johnny DePhillipo on the beach, which could have to do with Johnny’s elimination. Early spoilers suggested Johnny self-eliminates. If this proves true, it could be because he doesn’t approve of Gabby having overnight dates with her other two men.

Reality Steve says he’s not so sure about the self-elimination rumors. “For the most part, you don’t get to choose when you leave on this show, and you don’t get to pick your own edit,” he explained on his podcast. ” … I had heard that Johnny left. My guess is that she’s either further along with Jason and Erich, or, it’s just determined he’s not at the right place, she agrees, and it might be just kind of a mutual thing.”

Additional rumors suggested Jason Alabaster self-eliminates. If he suggests Gabby’s cheating during the Fantasy Suites, this could possibly lead him to leave.

In reality, Erich Schwer told Gabby he doesn’t approve of her going on Fantasy Suites with other men. They continue to work through their feelings in the second Fantasy Suites episode.

Does Gabby get engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’?

It's time to rewrite their story. ❤️ Don't miss the 2-night Bachelorette Event tonight & tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/STPC2hrrtU — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 5, 2022

So, does Gabby get engaged by the end of The Bachelorette Season 19? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, both Gabby and Rachel leave the show engaged. Erich gets down on one knee for Gabby. They work through the negative feelings he expressed during the Fantasy Suites.

Erich and Gabby seem like the ideal match, but this leaves many fans wondering what exactly happens between her and Johnny and her and Jason. Both Johnny and Jason expressed they didn’t believe they were ready for an engagement by the end, so this could also have something to do with their eliminations.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

