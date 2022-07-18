‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Cast: Who Is Logan Palmer? He Likes Both Rachel and Gabby

ABC brought Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to the forefront as the two leads for The Bachelorette this season. And fans already have their favorites from The Bachelorette 2022 cast. Given the teasers for the season, it looks like Logan Palmer might get into trouble with Gabby and Rachel. So, who is Logan? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel and Gabby’s top four contestants.]

Who is Logan Palmer from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast?

Logan Palmer | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Logan Palmer didn’t receive the First Impression Rose from either Gabby or Rachel, but The Bachelorette 2022 cast member still has a chance to get close to either leading lady. So, who is Logan?

According to the official ABC bio, Logan, 26, is a videographer from California and loves the “sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time.” While he enjoys spending time with his buddies, he seems ready to move forward in a serious partnership. He’s described as “witty” and “goofy,” and he hopes to fall for a woman who’s “artsy, low maintenance, and down to cuddle” outdoors under the midnight sky.

Us Weekly notes host Jesse Palmer teased more about Logan on TikTok. “He’s very, very, super laid back,” Palmer teased. “[He’s a] free spirit. Follows his heart unconditionally. He’s looking for a deep connection.”

Logan appears to fall for both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Unsettling information comes to light TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette. Tune in at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7NbQKncj2L — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

It looks like Logan doesn’t just fall for Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. A new teaser shows The Bachelorette cast member interested in both leading ladies.

According to the teaser, Gabby and Rachel have the men compete in a pageant. Gabby then tells the camera that she and Rachel find many of the same men attractive. “But, we’re figuring it out,” she mentions.

Then, the teaser cuts to Gabby and Rachel sitting with a few of the men — seemingly the ones who won the group date. Logan speaks to both women, and it looks like there might be a problem moving forward.

“You’re someone that makes people smile and laugh,” he tells Gabby privately before kissing her. In a separate clip, Logan tells Rachel, “I’ve noticed you’re incredibly brave.” He also kisses her.

Another teaser for the season shows Logan might have initially chosen to pursue Gabby, but he then changes his mind.

“What’s going on?” Gabby asks Logan during an intense conversation.

“I still have feelings on the other side,” he tells her, likely meaning he still has feelings for Rachel.

Does he make it to Rachel or Gabby’s top four?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Does Logan Palmer make it to Rachel and Gabby’s top four? Unfortunately, he’s reportedly not one of The Bachelorette 2022 cast members who make it all the way to the top.

According to Reality Steve, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco all make it to Rachel’s top four spots. Tino received Rachel’s First Impression Rose, so it seems the two have a strong connection from the start.

As for Gabby’s top four, she allegedly chooses Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster. It’s suspected she also brings Justin Budfuloski into her top spots.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Logan — but fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing him all the way at the end.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

