‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Aven Get With Rachel?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 finally brings Aven Jones to the forefront. Aven and Rachel Recchia haven’t spent too much alone time together, but it’s clear they have chemistry between them. Now, Aven finally gets his chance to wow Rachel during the one-on-one. So, how far does Aven get? Here’s what we know, according to The Bachelorette spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Aven Jones and Rachel’s final men.]

Gabby Windey and Aven Jones | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 takes Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and the remaining men to Bruges, Belgium. The men and women were in Paris in episode 4, and Rachel had a fantastic date with Tino Franco while there. But now, it’s Aven Jones’ turn to wow Rachel during their one-on-one.

A clip from the episodes shows Rachel and Aven talking during dinner. Rachel tells Aven she was looking forward to their date for quite some time, hoping to learn more about him.

“I think I told you when we first met — stability is a big thing for me,” Aven shares with Rachel. “You want to have a stable relationship with both your parents. But I didn’t get to see Mom that often.” He explains that he and his mother got closer as he got older, making up for the lost time. Aven then hands Rachel a bracelet his mother made. “And kind of seeing how these last couple of weeks have been tough for you, I think if you hold on to it for awhile, maybe it’ll turn your experience in all of this around.”

“I could easily see myself falling in love with Aven,” Rachel tells the camera.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: How far does Aven get with Rachel?

Okay, that was one of the sweetest gestures I have ever seen. ?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/u1Mm3wJQTg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 5, 2022

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 clip shows Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones having a fantastic time together on their date, and Rachel certainly gives him the rose. So, how far does Aven get with Rachel?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve shared by Cosmopolitan, Aven makes it to her top four men. Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross join him. This means that Aven likely makes it beyond weeks 5 and 6. James “Meatball” Clark and Ethan Kang will probably get sent home in either episode 5 or 6, and Logan Palmer switches over to Gabby’s men. Hometowns probably air during episode 7.

It’s also widely reported that Rachel’s top two men are Zach and Tino. This means that Tyler and Aven might get sent home in either week 7 or week 8. Either way, we expect to see Aven stick around for a few more weeks, but we don’t expect to see him propose at the end.

Does he join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

Aven Jones seems like a great guy even if he’s not the one for Rachel Recchia, according to The Bachelorette spoilers. With that in mind, will fans see him join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Aven joins the cast. The men from Gabby and Rachel’s season rumored to hit the beach are Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris. However, this could possibly put Aven in an excellent position to become the next lead of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

