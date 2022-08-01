‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Jason Get With Gabby?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2022 brings Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s love story to the forefront. The women competed for Clayton Echard’s love on The Bachelor, and now, they’re getting their own shot at a relationship to last a lifetime. The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 features Jason going on a one-on-one with Gabby. So, how far does he get?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding week 4 and Jason Alabaster.]

Jason Alabaster and Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 4 shows Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia setting sail with the men on a cruise — and the first stop is Paris. Episode 3 had the men splitting off and deciding who they wanted to pursue. After several rejections, Rachel ended up with Aven, Ethan, Hayden, Jordan H., Logan, Tino, Tyler, Zach, and James. Gabby’s final nine men are Erich, Jason, Johnny, Kirk, Mario, Michael, Nate, Quincey, and Spencer.

According to the Instagram account Bachelorsherlock, fans learn more about Jason Alabaster in The Bachelorette Season 19 Week 4. Gabby and Rachel go on a double date in Paris, with Gabby bringing Jason and Rachel bringing Tino.

A new promo posted to the show’s Twitter also shows Gabby alone with Jason on the streets of Paris. The two share a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, and Gabby later tells Rachel she’s “in love.”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: How far does Jason Alabaster get in the competition?

The tide is low but the tension is high… ? Catch an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/m8h8NTFEWf — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 1, 2022

So, how far does Jason Alabaster get in The Bachelorette 2022? Reality Steve reports three of Gabby’s final four men are Johnny, Erich, and Jason. Fans will see plenty more of Jason after his Paris date with Gabby. Reality Steve doesn’t yet know who wins Gabby’s heart and makes it all the way to the end, but given the preview for week 4, it seems promising that Jason has made a great first impression.

That means Gabby eliminates Kirk, Mario, Michael, Nate, Quincey, and Spencer along the way, though it’s unclear who gets axed in week 4.

As for more about Jason, Elite Daily notes he’s an institutional equity sales at B. Riley Securities, and he graduated from Rollins College in Florida after studying economics. He’s 30 years old, making him slightly younger than Gabby. Jason recently put his Instagram to public, which also seems like a promising sign for Bachelorette fans, as they can now snoop and see whether he posts anything about Gabby.

Will fans see him in the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Gabby and Rachel with ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

While Jason Alabaster goes far, according to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, he could still get dumped by Gabby and end up in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. So, will fans see him on the beach this summer?

According to a Reddit post, Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris all joined the cast. This also means Johnny doesn’t make it to the end of The Bachelorette with Gabby, which could mean Jason ends up with Gabby by the end of the show, or at the very least, the top three. We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

