‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Johnny Get With Gabby?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here, and Gabby Windey and Johnny DePhillipo continue to explore their relationship. Johnny and Gabby have spent ample one-on-one time together, and she met his family during hometowns. So, how far does Johnny get with Gabby? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Johnny DePhillipo and Gabby Windey.]

Johnny DePhillipo made it to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites with Gabby Windey

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Sept. 5, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have three remaining men each. Rachel’s taking Tino Franco, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones on their Fantasy Suites dates. And Gabby’s taking Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, and Jason Alabaster.

Johnny and Gabby have had a consistent connection from the beginning. It didn’t appear that their flame burned the brightest, but they continued developing the relationship into hometowns week. Johnny’s hometown date only had about eight minutes of air time, but Gabby appeared to enjoy herself.

Now, the new teasers for Fantasy Suites week might point to trouble for Johnny and Gabby with Fantasy Suites week. Several of the teasers show Gabby walking away from Johnny while on the beach, and there’s no footage of them during the overnight portion of their date.

How far does Johnny DePhillipo get?

So, how far does Johnny DePhillipo get with Gabby Windey in The Bachelorette Season 19? According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Johnny likely self-eliminates during Fantasy Suites week.

“But yeah, Johnny’s not there yet and you’ll see him eliminate himself in Mexico over it,” Reality Steve noted. “Or at least express his hesitation with Gabby and she lets him go. How it actually goes down, we’ll see.”

This explains why recent teasers for Fantasy Suites week show Gabby walking away from Johnny while on the beach. It seems likely that Johnny doesn’t feel he’s far enough emotionally with Gabby to continue the date, thus self-eliminating. This leaves Gabby with just Jason and Erich left, though additional spoilers suggest Jason might also self-eliminate. Another clue from the teaser suggests Rachel finds herself at the final rose ceremony alone, which could be because two out of three of Gabby’s men leave before the finale.

New teaser might point to him and Gabby Windey having a conversation about cheating

While The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers point to Johnny DePhillipo leaving Gabby Windey during Fantasy Suites week, a new teaser for the upcoming Fantasy Suites episodes might point to Johnny having an issue with Gabby going on overnight dates with all three men.

“He’s expressed to me that I’m cheating,” Gabby’s voiceover states in the teaser. During the voiceover, she’s walking away from Johnny, which might give a clue that she’s talking about a conversation she had with him.

It’s still unclear exactly who Gabby’s discussing in the teaser. Additionally, Johnny might not leave during the first night of Fantasy Suites, as they span over two nights. But one thing’s for sure — Gabby doesn’t choose him in the end.

