‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Logan Get With Gabby?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 continues on with drama surrounding Logan Palmer. Logan accepted Rachel Recchia’s rose at the beginning of their journey, but he’s now having second thoughts. In episode 5, he reveals to Rachel that he wants to give a romance with Gabby Windey another shot. So, how far does Logan get with Gabby? Here are The Bachelorette spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Logan Palmer.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 5 features Logan Palmer rejecting Rachel Recchia

Gabby Windey and Logan Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette spoilers predicted Logan Palmer would find himself in hot water — and the time has come to see it all unfold. Season 19 episode 5 features Logan finally telling Rachel Recchia the truth about his feelings for Gabby Windey.

“I still have feelings for Gabby,” Logan admits to Rachel in the preview.

Following his admission, Erich tells another one of the men, “he’s the most calculated dude here,” clearly referring to Logan.

Unfortunately, the rejection doesn’t go over well with Rachel. She’s been rejected by other men this season, amplifying her feelings that she’s not cut out for The Bachelorette. A clip from the episode shows her tearfully discussing her plight with host Jesse Palmer.

“I feel like I’m just getting dealt really bad cards,” she tells Jesse while crying. “Like, pretty much in a row. So, it’s hard to keep having momentum.”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Does Logan Palmer make it to Gabby Windey’s final 4?

After Rachel Recchia and Logan Palmer have their conversation, how far does Logan make it with Gabby Windey? According to the preview, it seems Gabby accepts Logan into her group of men. The preview shows him walking into a room with Gabby’s men staring in confusion.

Additionally, The Bachelorette spoilers from bachelorsherlock note someone arrives at Gabby’s group date — and fans can assume it’s Logan. “Gabby heads to a group date exploring the city, but not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings,” the info for episode 5 reads.

So, how far does Logan get with Gabby? According to Reality Steve, Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster make it to Gabby’s final men. If Gabby takes Logan back in episode 5 (and it’s assumed she does — at least temporarily), this gives Gabby eight men to choose from at the rose ceremony, while Rachel only has six. Mario, Michael, Nate, Spencer, or Logan will get sent home in episode 5. If Logan survives episode 5, he won’t make it past episode 6, as it’s likely episode 7 is hometowns. Logan will more than likely get eliminated in either episode 5 or 6, based on the spoilers we have so far.

He allegedly joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

While Logan Palmer doesn’t win Gabby Windey’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 19, he could find love on the beach. He allegedly joins the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast with several other men from the season. The other men include Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, and Tyler Norris.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest Logan also has trouble there, though. Gabby and Rachel allegedly head to the beach after he has a wishy-washy relationship with fellow contestant Kate Gallivan. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

