‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Meatball Get With Rachel?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2022 shows Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey to find love. So far, the women have gone through rough patches with the men, including a painful rose ceremony that left Rachel rejected multiple times by the men. But it seems The Bachelorette cast member James “Meatball” Clarke returns in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4. So, how far does Meatball get in the show?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding James “Meatball” Clarke and Rachel Recchia’s top men.]

James ‘Meatball’ Clarke returns to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 after initially getting eliminated

Rachel Recchia, James ‘Meatball’ Clarke, and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 featured Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey handing their roses out to the men they hope to pursue. Gabby gave her roses to Erich, Jason, Johnny, Kirk, Mario, Michael, Nate, Quincey, and Spencer. Rachel was rejected multiple times during the evening but ended with Aven, Ethan, Hayden, Jordan H., Logan, Tino, Tyler, and Zach.

James “Meatball” Clarke was one of The Bachelorette 2022 cast members who rejected Rachel’s rose. He said he hoped to pursue Gabby — but Gabby didn’t choose him. This means that Meatball should head home, but it appears he stays. Previews for The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 show Meatball never actually leaves. Instead, he manages to persuade Rachel that they should get to know each other better before they give up on a potential connection.

“I had no idea that in the credits scene last night, James admitted to making a mistake and said he should’ve taken Rachel’s rose,” Reality Steve confirms. “So, she ended up giving it to him. … James is still part of the show and one of the nine guys left competing for Rachel, while Gabby also has nine.”

How far does Meatball get with Rachel Recchia?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia with James ‘Meatball’ Clarke | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

So, how far does Meatball get in The Bachelorette 2022? He doesn’t make it to Rachel’s top four, and if he doesn’t leave immediately upon entering Rachel’s top nine, we don’t anticipate he’ll last long. Rachel’s top four men include Aven, Tino, Zach, and Tyler, according to Reality Steve’s Instagram. It appears Tino and Zach make it to Rachel’s top two. Tino and Rachel go on a one-on-one in episode 4, further solidifying their bond.

With this in mind, Meatball likely won’t last beyond the fifth or sixth episode of season 19.

Meatball plays a pivotal role in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4. According to Reality Steve, he tells Rachel that Hayden is talking poorly about her and Gabby. “All I say was in the previews for next week, James is the one who tells Rachel that Hayden was talking sh*t basically, so I just assumed they let James come to Paris to confront Rachel with what he heard, but that’s obviously not the case anymore,” the spoiler guru states.

Does he join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

Does James “Meatball” Clarke join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast? The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reddit state Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris all head to the beaches. It seems Meatball doesn’t make an appearance.

We look forward to seeing Rachel’s remaining time with Meatball before they eventually part ways.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

