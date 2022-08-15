‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Nate Get With Gabby?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues to surprise fans. This historic season features Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia at the helm, hoping to find love. Gabby and Nate Mitchell hit it off early on in the season, though new developments from past girlfriends have tainted the public’s image of Nate. So, how far does Nate get on The Bachelorette Season 19? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Nate Mitchell.]

How far does Nate Mitchell go in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Nate Mitchell | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey have second one-on-one in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6. The episode airing on Aug. 15, 2022, features the women and the contestants in The Netherlands, and an exclusive clip shared on Reddit shows Gabby talking about bringing Nate on another date.

“You think love’s in the air for you?” host Jesse Palmer asks Gabby.

“I think so — I think a little too much,” Gabby responds. “I just have a big day with Nate, and I think our connection is kind of palpable.”

“Nate does have a daughter, so I have to think about both of them when I’m making decisions,” she tells the camera. “I take the potential of being a mom so seriously. Knowing that he’s a dad, that makes me love him even more.”

Unfortunately, Reality Steve’s spoilers note Nate goes home during the one-on-one. “Nate gets sent home on his one-on-one next week, and that leaves Spencer and Logan. Neither of them gets a hometown,” the spoiler guru reports.

As for why Nate gets sent home, it seems Gabby’s unsure of becoming a mother. This uncertainty likely leads her to sacrifice their relationship in episode 6.

Does Nate join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

With Nate Mitchell out of the competition on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6, will fans see him join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris joined the cast. This means Nate doesn’t head to the beach to find love despite him potentially being a great candidate for the spinoff.

With that said, The Bachelorette isn’t the last fans will see of Nate. He joins the “Men Tell All” special and enters the hot seat to answer questions about his past relationships.

Could he be the next lead of ‘The Bachelor’?

Ok, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor ??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 9, 2022

With Nate Mitchell not heading to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 after The Bachelorette Season 19, could there be potential for him to return as the lead of the next season of The Bachelor?

Producer Mike Fleiss’s Twitter posts made fans wonder if it’s a possibility. “Don’t jump to conclusions about certain cast members based on mere allegations, as disturbing as they may be,” Fleiss tweeted. “I beg you to wait until all the facts come out before making any judgments.” Right before this tweet, he also tweeted, “OK, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor???”

The Bachelorette Season 19 fans have mixed feelings about Nate Mitchell following the recent allegations against him, which could potentially hurt his odds of appearing as The Bachelor. Reality Steve posted photos and screenshots from one of Nate’s ex-girlfriends. The ex, Kelsey, claimed Nate was dating her while also dating another woman. While Kelsey has no ill-will against Nate, she thought it was essential to bring these alleged truths to light.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: New Promo Suggests [SPOILER] Self-Eliminates, According to Fans