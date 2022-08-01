‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Tino Get With Rachel?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2022 is the most complicated season of the show fans have ever seen. This season brings Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to the forefront, as they’re co-starring as the leads. The women officially have their own group of guys who they can now focus on and get to know better, and The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 has Rachel taking Tino Franco on a one-on-one. How far does Tino make it in the competition?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel and Tino.]

Rachel Recchia takes Tino Franco on a one-on-one in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 4

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 shows Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia setting sail for Paris. This season involves the men getting to know the leading women as they cruise through Europe, and Paris is the first stop. The previous episode showed the women handing out their roses to the men so they can start their individual journeys. But one man has remained interested in Rachel since the very beginning — Tino Franco.

A new promo posted to The Bachelorette Twitter shows Tino and Rachel embarking on their one-on-one date. The promo shows Rachel and Tino kissing intimately while exploring the city on a rainy day. Another sneak peek shows what happens during the dinner portion of their one-on-one. They discussed the difficult rose ceremony that occurred before setting sail, and Rachel also brought up her desire to maintain her career and build a family.

“Your passion for your career is just … it lights me up inside,” he tells Rachel. “I need somebody who has that kind of devotion. And, I mean, with the right person, there’s always a way to make it work.”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Tino makes it to Rachel’s top 2

"With the right person, there's always a way to make it work." ?❤️‍?

So, how far does Tino Franco get in The Bachelorette 2022? According to spoilers from Reality Steve shared by StyleCaster, Tino makes it all the way to Rachel’s final two.

Rachel’s final four men are Aven, Zach, Tino, and Tyler. According to the spoilers, Rachel eliminates Tyler fourth and then eliminates Aven third. This leaves Zach and Tino as her top two. So far, Reality Steve doesn’t know who Rachel picks as her winner, but it’s looking suitable for Tino. Rachel awarded him the First Impression Rose, and they hit it off from the very beginning.

A spoiler account on TikTok also confirmed that both Rachel and Gabby leave The Bachelorette Season 19 finale engaged. If Rachel chooses Tino in the end, there’s a good chance they’re still together in engaged well after the season ends.

Does Tino join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

With Tino Franco possibly making it to the end of The Bachelorette 2022, we don’t anticipate seeing him in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Spoilers on Reddit reveal he doesn’t make it to the beach. The men from Gabby and Rachel’s season headed to Paradise are Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris.

More signs than ever point to Rachel picking Tino, but we’ll have to wait until the finale to find out.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

