‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Tyler Get With Rachel?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 hometown dates are finally here, and both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia only have a few men to choose from. Gabby’s taking Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster on their hometown dates, while Rachel’s taking Tino Franco, Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Tyler Norris on dates. So, how far does Tyler get with Rachel? Here are The Bachelorette spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and Tyler Norris.]

Tyler Norris and Rachel Recchia head on a hometown date on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Rachel Recchia and Tyler Norris | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Tyler Norris and Rachel Recchia’s hometown date airs on Aug. 22, 2022, along with the rest of the hometown dates for all seven men. Tyler wasn’t an early frontrunner for Rachel, but he continues to stick around. Rachel certainly enjoys Tyler’s energy, and the two seem to have fun together. Additionally, with several men refusing to take Rachel’s rose or flipping over to Gabby Windey’s side, the 26-year-old cast member has remained steadfast in his choice of pursuing Rachel on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Rachel has four hometown dates this season, with Tyler being her second. The couple heads to the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, for a fun date together before (hopefully) meeting Tyler’s parents. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoiler sleuths already noticed Rachel’s in the car crying after Tyler’s date. She’s wearing the same trench coat on her date as she is while she’s crying in the new promo posted to Twitter.

How far does Tyler get with Rachel?

So, how far does Tyler Norris get with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette Season 19? Unfortunately for Tyler, not as far as he’d like. According to The Bachelorette spoiler account bachelorsherlock, Rachel sends Tyler home on their hometown date before meeting his parents. The clip of Rachel crying in the car happens after she leaves him on the boardwalk.

Reality Steve also confirmed Tyler gets sent home while on hometowns. “Tyler gets eliminated during the day portion of his hometown date with Rachel,” Reality Steve writes. “Because Rachel had already had a hometown date with Aven two days earlier, she felt she was farther along with her relationship with him and didn’t feel the same with Tyler, so she didn’t continue on to meet his parents. Tyler then still goes home to meet them without Rachel and they shot footage there.”

He joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

According to Reality Steve, fans will see Tyler Norris again on The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All. And he also joined the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. The men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season joining the cast are Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reddit note Tyler doesn’t enter the beach immediately. He allegedly enters during week 3 — and there’s a significant twist. The men and women allegedly separate for three days, and during that time, five new men and five new women enter the beach to mingle. This is meant to potentially break up some of the relationships that were established early on. Tyler enters during the twist and goes on a date with Shanae Ankney.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

