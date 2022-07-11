‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: 2 Men Immediately Eliminated Before Night 1

Bachelor Nation fans are gearing up for The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are taking the stage as the new leads, and they’re both hoping to find love in this historic season. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, two cast members don’t even make it to night one. Here are The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers about the cast.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead.]

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia choose which cast members they wish to pursue

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

There are already plenty of The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers circulating, but many viewers still want to know how the new season works with two leads. Both Gabby and Rachel will hopefully find the love of their life side by side in this historic, never-been-done-before season. And it seems the leading ladies choose which cast members they want to pursue instead of the cast members choosing them first.

Screen Rant reports this season starts like any other. The two women will meet the men for their limo entrances and first impressions. However, by the third rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel have to make a choice. According to Reality Steve, the women then will choose their individual men they hope to get to know better. The third rose ceremony is also the last one before the entire cast begins traveling across Europe.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Reality Steve says 2 men were eliminated before night 1

(BACHELORETTE CONTESTANT UPDATE): Koy Schneiter and Corbin Shaw were definitely cut before night 1, which begins filming tonight. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 26, 2022

It seems there are two men who don’t even make it to night one. Reality Steve began posting The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, to his website and Twitter. On March 26, 2022, he tweeted, “(Bachelorette contestant updates): Koy Schneiter and Corbin Shaw were definitely cut before night one, which begins filming tonight.”

It’s unclear exactly why Koy and Corbin were cut. According to TV Overmind, Koy is from Iowa and has a serious TikTok presence with over 11,000 subscribers. He reportedly studied finance and now works in the dental field. His Instagram doesn’t appear to mention anything about The Bachelorette.

Corbin is a 27-year-old safety manager residing in Birmingham, Alabama, AL.com reports. It appears many fans hoped to see Corbin on the show. Sadly, viewers reportedly won’t get to see either of these young men fight for Gabby and Rachel’s love.

When does ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 premiere?

What we have all been waiting for.. less than an hour away until #TheBachelorette premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/cbY5w5Y609 — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) July 11, 2022

So, when do fans get to see The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers in action? The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Viewers hoping to catch the premiere without cable shouldn’t fret. Other services, such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream also offer fans the experience of watching the premiere as it airs live. FuboTV offers a free trial that viewers who only want to see the premiere live may want to try out. Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the new episodes of the show a day after they air on ABC.

