‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Every Man Who Rejects Rachel in the Promo

ABC brought The Bachelorette back for summer, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia taking over as the leads. The leading ladies have plenty of guys to choose from — and it seems some of the men prefer Gabby over Rachel. Here’s who rejects Rachel in the recent promo, plus more The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead.]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey compete for 32 men in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Rachel Recchia speaking to a contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 has Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey introduced to 32 men. The new cast members range in age from their early 20s to mid-30s, and the women have already hit it off with a few of their favorites. In episode 1, Gabby handed her first impression rose to Mario Vassall, and Rachel handed hers to Tino Franco. Three men were also sent packing. They included twins Justin and Joey Young as well as Roby Sobieski the magician. And The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers promise plenty more notable — and potentially villainous — men will see their way out.

Rachel and Gabby formed a close friendship when fighting for Clayton Echard’s love on The Bachelor. Now that they’re both starring in The Bachelorette, there’s some concern that they may have to fight for the same men. But Cary Fetman, Bachelor Nation’s chief wardrobe stylist, told Entertainment Weekly that the women have different tastes in men.

“It’s really interesting,” Fetman said. “They don’t have the same taste in guys. The excitement will be that, yes, there’s a couple [of guys they both like], but they were both so excited to be going through it together, neither one of them wanted to make any kind of issues over silly things, and they didn’t.”

Rachel Recchia gets rejected multiple times in the new promo video

The new promo for the remainder of The Bachelorette 2022 season shows a sneak peek of what’s to come. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia seem to fall for several men, and they have the time of their lives as they travel through Europe. Unfortunately, they can’t avoid the drama. And the trailer shows Rachel breaking down after she’s rejected by a few potential suitors at a rose ceremony.

The first cast member who rejects Rachel at a rose ceremony is James Clarke. “I’m here for Gabby,” he tells Rachel after rejecting her rose.

The next man to reject Rachel is Termayne Harper. “I’m gonna have to decline the rose,” he tells Rachel.

Another man to give the rejection is Alec Garza. “I’m sorry,” he tells Rachel. She replies that it’s OK, and she immediately puts down the rose.

It’s not just Rachel who gets rejected. “I do have my attention solely for Rachel,” Hayden Markowitz tells Gabby.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Who makes it to Rachel’s top 4 men?

It's their journey and they're calling the shots. #TheBachelorette is now available to Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/ENq3S7OrcZ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2022

While Rachel seems to have a rough go at the men at the beginning, The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers prove she ends up with a top four. So, who are they?

According to Reality Steve, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, and Tino Franco definitely made it to Rachel’s top four. The fourth man is unconfirmed, but the reality spoiler guru believes Tino Franco also makes it. Tino and Rachel establish a strong connection from the very beginning, so we’re excited to see how their relationship progresses through the season.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

