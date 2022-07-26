‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: How Far Does Zach Get With Rachel?

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 features two more one-on-one dates for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. So far, the previews indicate that Rachel might have a tough time finding men who want to date her — but a teaser shows she hits it off with Zach Shallcross. So, how far does Zach get? Here are The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding Zach and Rachel.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead for episode 3 and Rachel’s final four men.]

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meet Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for episode 3 involve contestant Zach Shallcross. Rachel Recchia invites Zach on her one-on-one date — and they seem to hit it off.

The preview for the date posted to Reddit shows Zach meeting host and reality TV star Karamo Brown. “He is one of my favorite TV stars,” Rachel tells Zach as they meet.

“I’ve been rooting for Rachel because she deserves love,” Brown tells the camera. “Tonight is a big, special VIP movie night for them. I cannot wait to see them strut their stuff on the red carpet.”

The preview shows Rachel in a sparkly yellow dress with a feather boa, and Zach wears a tuxedo with a bowtie as they walk down the red carpet. A group of fake paparazzi takes snapshots of the happy couple as they smile and pose.

“She was looking stunning,” Zach says. “This all feels like a dream, to be honest.”

The two then enter the private movie theater, where they’re met with popcorn and a note from Karamo.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Does he make it to the end?

The preview for episode 3 shows Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia having a great time together. So, how far does he make it?

According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach makes it all the way to Rachel’s final four men. It’s unclear if Rachel chooses Zach in the end, but he outlasts many of the other contestants. The other three men rumored to make it to Rachel’s final four are Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Aven Jones.

The trailer for the season shows Rachel and Zach kissing in a foreign country — an indicator that they have another one-on-one as the season progresses.

The preview shows Zach Shallcross crying to Jesse Palmer

While The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers show Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia continue to build their relationship throughout the show, the season preview shows Zach crying to host Jesse Palmer. In the preview footage, Jesse and Zach are sitting alone together when some secret comes to the forefront.

“Things have obviously taken a turn,” Jesse tells Zach, who’s wiping away tears.

“Yeah,” Zach answers.

“What do you want to do?” Jesse asks.

“I need to tell her this full truth,” Zach says.

The next scene shows Rachel sobbing and holding her mouth with her hand. “I just don’t understand,” a voiceover from Rachel says. “You just changed your mind?”

It’s unclear precisely what goes down between Zach and Rachel, but it certainly sounds serious.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

