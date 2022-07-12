‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Tall Are Rachel and Gabby?

The Bachelorette 2022 is in full swing, and ABC viewers get to see Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey take over as the leads. The first episode featured 32 men hoping to capture the attention of either leading woman. And now that both women are standing side by side through so many scenes of the show, fans are wondering how tall they are. So, how tall is Gabby, and how tall is Rachel? Here’s what to know about their heights.

How tall is Gabby Windey? How tall is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabby Windey looked captivating during The Bachelorette 2022 premiere. She first captured the hearts of fans when she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, as her goofy humor was a welcome change to the franchise. So, how tall is Gabby? According to Heavy, she stands at 5-feet-9-inches.

Prior to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Gabby worked as an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for five years. Presently, she works as an ICU nurse. “I’ve always loved being a nurse,” she said on the Talking It Out podcast. “I’m grateful to have given back.”

As for Rachel Recchia, she’s much shorter than Gabby. Rachel made an excellent first impression on Clayton on The Bachelor, and many fans suspected she might win Clayton’s heart. So, how tall is Rachel? She’s only 5-feet-2-inches, making her much shorter than Gabby, according to Heavy.

Rachel works as a private plane pilot in Florida, and her fascinating choice of career captured Clayton’s attention early on. We’re willing to bet the men this season can’t wait to hear more about her life in the air.

Here’s how ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 stylist prepared the stars’ looks

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s height differences likely mean they’re going to get styled differently on The Bachelorette 2022. Cary Fetman, Bachelor Nation’s chief wardrobe stylist for over 20 years, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how he’s styling each woman.

“Gabby’s style is very sexy,” Fetman told the publication. “She is the girl that probably lived next door to you that never wanted to wear clothes and just was constantly ripping off her clothes. … Rachel’s style — her self-described style, which I don’t necessarily agree with — is ‘mother of the bride.’ She doesn’t want to look that way, but she feels as though that’s the type of clothes that she picks.”

Fetman also mentioned the ladies sometimes choose the same dresses to wear, and they have to decide who gets them. “It’s amazing to me because their taste is so different, but there were at least 10 dresses that they both picked on different days, and I’d think, ‘OK how do I decide? Which one gets that dress, seeing that you both have fallen in love with the dress?'” he added.

How old is Gabby Windey? What is Rachel Recchia’s age?

It's their journey and they're calling the shots. #TheBachelorette is now available to Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/ENq3S7OrcZ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2022

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s heights have quite a range. But what about their ages? It turns out Gabby is much older than Rachel. Gabby is 31 years old, and her birthday is on Jan. 2, 1991. Rachel is 26 years old, and her birthday is March 8, 1996.

Despite their five-year age gap, the women remain the best of friends. And the age range in The Bachelorette 2022 cast gives them a variety of men to choose from. The youngest men this season started at age 24, and the oldest are well in their 30s. We look forward to seeing who Gabby and Rachel choose to pursue as the season progresses.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

