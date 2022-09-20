‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is turning out much different than fans originally anticipated. Rachel Recchia brought Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco to the last rose ceremony, but only Tino remains after part one of the finale. With that said, serious drama between Rachel and Tino went down after the show. Is there any chance she’ll reconcile with Aven?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia, Aven Jones, and Tino Franco.]

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia had a difficult breakup during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia had seriously strong feelings for Aven Jones during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. After Zach Shallcross eliminated himself from the competition, Aven met Rachel’s friends and family. Unfortunately, the meeting didn’t go as planned. Rachel expected Aven would be ready to propose by the end of the season, but he revealed to Rachel’s friends that he wasn’t so sure he could get to engagement status by that time.

Rachel then approached Aven regarding what he had told her friends. According to Rachel, Aven told her he was ready for a proposal during their overnight date. Aven reiterated that he was falling in love with her, but he wanted to make sure he perfectly timed the proposal — and it might not happen on the show.

“I just want to make sure that it’s 100% right for both of us right now,” he told her. “… I know that there’s somebody still involved in this, that’s another thing… I really care about you and I really care about us. This is a big deal.”

Unfortunately, Aven’s trepidation led Rachel to send him home.

Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia dating now?

With Aven Jones heading home during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, that only leaves Tino Franco with Rachel Recchia at the end. But, given The Bachelorette spoilers, it seems Rachel and Tino are on the rocks. Is there any chance Aven and Rachel are dating now that the show’s over?

Spoilers from Reality Steve note Aven might try to ask Rachel on a date during the “After the Final Rose” special. “(BREAKING SPOILER NEWS): Aven is at the ATFR tonight and he’s going to ask Rachel to date post-show,” Reality Steve tweeted. “I don’t think Rachel knows he’s there. Not sure I buy this. Seems being done more to give Rachel some happiness to end the show, a la Tyler C. asking Hannah Brown out on her ATFR.”

With that said, we can’t imagine Aven and Rachel will reconcile their relationship. Rachel hoped to leave the show engaged, and Aven admitted he wasn’t 100% committed to an engagement with her. He talked more about his feelings on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“When I had adequate time to sit there, evaluate where I was at, evaluate where our relationship was at … I had some new emotions and new thoughts that came to how I was feeling …,” Aven said. “… I wasn’t going to drag her into a proposal that I wasn’t 100% invested in at that time. I didn’t think that was fair to her.”

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco together?

More emotions. More drama. More difficult conversations. Don't miss part two of #TheBachelorette LIVE Finale Event, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5njBP5Ra5x — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 16, 2022

Fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 finale likely assume Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco are still together. But The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that’s not the case.

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Rachel and TIno broke up shortly after they got engaged on the show. Rachel allegedly decided to call off her engagement and just date Tino, but Tino then allegedly kissed another girl, causing the two to break up. Fans watching the finale will see it all play out in their Happy Couple weekend footage.

With this in mind, it looks like Rachel is now single. This could open the door for Aven, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale part two airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

