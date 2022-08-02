‘The Bachelorette’: Everything Hayden Markowitz Said About Gabby and Rachel

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 exposed Hayden Markowitz’s real feelings for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. After making disparaging comments about the women to the other men, James “Meatball” Clarke told Rachel what Hayden said. So, what did Hayden say about Rachel and Gabby?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

What did Hayden Markowitz say about Gabby and Rachel in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 4?

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Before The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4, Hayden admitted to Gabby he considered her “rough around the edges” during a private conversation. “I think you have the bubbly aspect to you, the goofy aspect, and you’re a little bit more, I don’t want to say rough around the edges, but ya’ll want people to be very direct with ya’ll,” Hayden told Gabby.

In week 4, he came back with even worse comments. The beginning of the episode shows Hayden justifying calling Gabby “rough around the edges,” as he insisted Gabby called herself those words. “I would hope that Gabby is a little bit more mature than that,” he said while talking to James “Meatball” Clarke. “I don’t think I said anything wrong, to be honest with you. My dumb a** uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she didn’t like that. Well, b*tch, maybe you shouldn’t use that word to describe yourself then.”

Hayden then said Gabby and Rachel “don’t hold a candle” to his ex. “I can tell you right now, I don’t see how any guy in here can be like, ‘I’m f*cking marrying these girls.'”

Hayden Markowitz then shared details about his dog with Rachel

After Hayden’s comments early on in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4, he shares photos and information about his dying dog with Rachel. “My main goal now is to get that rose tonight from Rachel,” he told the cameras. Hayden then said sharing about his dog will take their relationship to “another level.”

Hayden shared that Rambo was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight months before competing on The Bachelorette. “I wouldn’t be here if my intentions weren’t to try to further our relationship,” he added.

After Hayden talked about his dog, Meatball approached Rachel. “He made a vulgar comparison about you and his ex,” Meatball shared. “It was something about breasts. And he also said, ‘I don’t trust these b*tches,’ referring to you and Gabby.”

Rachel then approached Hayden about what he said about her behind her back. Hayden told her, “To be frank, I think our conversation got interrupted with Tino.” She wasn’t having it, and she sent him home.

He joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 were elated to see Hayden Markowitz go home after what he said. But this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hayden.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast allegedly includes Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris. Early Bachelor in Paradise spoilers might suggest Hayden doesn’t walk away with love. He reportedly leaves the beach early on, with twins Joey and Justin outlasting him.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Tino Get With Rachel?